Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bala Hullabaloo
Bala Hullabaloo
NEW BALA PRESIDENT: Florah Mpetsane

News

Bala Hullabaloo

By

Published

Tempers flare at association’s heated conference

Sparks flew at the Botswana Association of Local Authorities (BALA) elective conference in Maun last week, forcing the meeting to a premature end without completing the agenda.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) elections were delayed by a day after tension broke out between council delegates and the outgoing BALA NEC over anomalies in the voter’s roll and electoral procedure.

Explaining the cause of the confusion, newly elected BALA President, Florah Mpetsane, told The Voice, “There were two names which caused problems: one name appeared twice in the roll while another name was not supposed to be in the roll at all as the owner was not a delegate.”

Mpetsane, who at the time of the conference was serving as acting President, had a tough time calling the gathering to order on Wednesday after councillors reacted angrily to this discrepancy, causing an adjournment to the next day.

Things got spicy when Branch Chairperson from Central district, Thatayamodimo Xhabue pointed out the irregularities in the voter’s roll.

He further insisted it would be unconstitutional to elect a new NEC with a delegation made up of out-going Chairpersons of BALA’s various commissions. His contention was that new commission Chairs have to be elected before the NEC vote can go ahead.

BALA’s constitution states the electoral college be composed of all members of NEC, including all Chairpersons of commissions, branch chairpersons and their secretaries and two delegates from councils.

Tension between the Presidential hopefuls Mpetsane and Ketshwereng Galeragwe and their factions was high, with Team Galeragwe adamant Mpetsane and co were banking on old commission for more votes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Bala Hullabaloo

CLEAR WINNER: Mpetsane won by a margin of 17 votes

“They know that if we vote the old commission out, then there is no way they are winning this, it will be a white-wash victory,” declared a member of Galeragwe’s camp.

Nonetheless, on Thursday, following the correction of the voter’s roll, the teams agreed to vote for commissions first and went for NEC election in the afternoon. Mpetsane ultimately emerged victorious, beating off Galeragwe by 50 votes to 33.

The conference was held under the theme, ‘Leveraging on the Comparative Advantages of Local Authorities to Build Back Better’.

Speaking with his govt’ hat firmly on, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Kgotla Autlwetse noted the theme was especially appropriate as it indeed leverages on the confidence instilled by the Government’s strategy in the fight against Covid-19 as well as the initiatives put in place to resuscitate the economy and improve the livelihoods of local communities.

“The theme therefore challenges you to develop strategies aimed at growing your local economies and promoting investment opportunities in your respective districts, towns and cities. This is critical because local authorities are the first point of contact with our communities and play a key role in supporting local businesses and communities,” explained Autlwetse when officially opening the conference.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Woman commits suicide by hanging

Police in Molepolole have confirmed the death of a woman who was found hanging from the rafters of a house at Phalane ward on...

18 hours ago

News

More dark evidence in Kopong murder

Sordid details of sexual assault before her gruesome murder, entered court records last week as new evidence in Barulaganye Aston’s painful last moments, as...

13 hours ago

News

Graduate dentist fights tooth and nail for license

*BHPC reluctant to grant license to China-trained Motswana

2 days ago

News

Court rejects robbery footage

WATCH: Defence lawyers in the infamous Turnright Mall armed robbery, scored a point after the presiding magistrate, Goabaone Rammapudi, rejected a request by the...

21 hours ago

News

Clearance of cobalt-oxide spillage underway

Owners of a truck that overturned and spilled cobalt oxide along the A3 road last Wednesday arrived in the country from South Africa last...

2 days ago

News

Bangwaketse royals feud over Malope’s wedding

WATCH: The 10th anniversary celebrations of Kgosi Malope II as paramount Chief of Bangwaketse and his wedding celebrations have been slated for October 5th...

9 hours ago
A decade away for dagga A decade away for dagga

News

A decade away for dagga

South African trucker pays high price for P20, 000 fine failure A South African trucker has paid a high price for trafficking marijuana into...

15 hours ago
Wishing them the worst Wishing them the worst

Opinions

Speculation swells around Chiwenga’s ill health

In his lifetime, the late former President Robert Mugabe ‘died so many times’ before his real departure to the pearly gates (if indeed he...

15 hours ago
Advertisement