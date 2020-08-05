News
Balopi and Kwape impostors granted bail
Village Chief Magistrate, Batho Kgerethwa, last Friday granted bail to a couple that had allegedly been collected donations and funds from businesses pretending to be Minister Mpho Balopi and Dr Lemogang Kwape.
The lovers, Isaac Hitchfield, 38, from Molepolole and his 30-year-old girlfriend Bontle Didimalang Masala residing in Gaborone West have allegedly been defrauding business owners pretending to be the two ministers.
They are each facing one count of obtaining by false pretenses and two counts of attempt to obtain fraudulently.
Court heard that the two accused persons on July 8th, 2020 at Central Business District (CBD) Gaborone, acting together in concert and with common purpose, fraudulently and with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of P5000.00 from Dr Tawanda Masenya of Zeta Clinic.
Hitchfield allegedly telephoned Masenya and pretended to be MP Balopi requesting for donations for disabled school children in Gaborone North whilst in actual fact and truth knowing the presentation to be false.
On the second count, the duo made a telephonic conversation in an attempt to obtain fraudulently P5000.00 from Ureriya Nikuweleke Isa of Barisama Pty/Ltd and also Woolworths Manager, Gorata Abotseng Lekau requesting for donations for elderly and disabled people at Tlwokweng where Hitchfield pretended to be Dr Kwape.
The accused persons are said to have been using donation forms with fraudulent names to convince people to give them cash and sign for such false donations.
State Prosecutor Superintendent Joshua Ntau told court that they have made progress on the case and therefore did not oppose the accuseds’ bail application.
Chief Magistrate Kgerethwa granted the duo bail on condition that, they each paid P2000 and provide one surety who would bind themselves in the like sum.
They are to also report weekly on Fridays at Serious Crimes office and not interfere with state witnesses.
Magistrate Kgerethwa further ordered the two never to commit similar offences whilst on bail.
The case continues on the 31st of August when the accused persons appear for mention.
Sponsored ads
Balopi and Kwape impostors granted bail
Govt to purify Dukwi water to world standards
Things they say
Di Gong for OP
“Laduma’ for Dipsy and Marang”
Romeo stuns with Nthu
Big fun planned at Tantebane
Jess ain’t taking it easy!
The scratch masters
The big road trip
Dona BW lined-up for a family fun day
MMP family’s six-pack album on the way
Master Kg’s Dj Ngwazi goes solo
Beatslayer breaks through
Celeb edition with Lerofo
Vee mum on ‘Uyajola 99’ gig
Downtime with DJ Duece
SEZA signs key agreements to cement mandate
Income tax amendment to help shed ‘tax haven’ tag
Strict IFSC regime leads to a decline in accredited companies
Kgosi Tawana survives car crash
Shot in the chest
Morupisi case postponed after burglary at witnesse’s house
Sefalana to create 300 more jobs this year
Nine more Covid-19 positive cases detected
Matsha truck driver was irresponsible- witness
Saleshando, Skelemani square off in court
Son charged with killing mother’s boyfriend in a domestic dispute
Justice Motlhabane case postponed to Tuesday
Pressure groups push for Masisi to stop wildlife trade
Dear Valued Clients
“Laduma’ for Dipsy and Marang”
Di Gong for OP
The big road trip
Romeo stuns with Nthu
Things they say
Jess ain’t taking it easy!
The scratch masters
Dona BW lined-up for a family fun day
Big fun planned at Tantebane
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Saleshando, Skelemani square off in court
-
Sponsored Content1 day ago
Dear Valued Clients
-
Entertainment13 hours ago
“Laduma’ for Dipsy and Marang”
-
Entertainment13 hours ago
Di Gong for OP
-
Entertainment13 hours ago
The big road trip
-
Entertainment13 hours ago
Romeo stuns with Nthu
-
Entertainment13 hours ago
Things they say
-
Entertainment13 hours ago
Jess ain’t taking it easy!