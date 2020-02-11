Politics
Balopi undecided on SG position
Seretse may take Tsogwane head on
The Botswana Democratic Party’s Secretary General, Mpho Balopi is still undecided on whether to defend his seat as the ruling party’s SG or not. In an interview with this publication after the party’s monthly press conference at Tsholetsa House, Balopi said that he was still to decide on whether to take part in the coming party’s National Congress.
“I have not decided yet whether to contest for the SG position or not for now. “Said Minister Balopi.
Balopi’s statement follows allegations that the SG has been asked to not contest by President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
There have been reports of fallout between the President and his SG. When asked to deny or confirm the allegations Balopi responded by stating that he was a BDP member in good standing.
“I am a member in good standing, a member who served only the BDP my entire life, who abides by the dictates of the constitution, the code of conduct, the rules and regulations,” he emphasized and went on to state highlight that he believes in the ideals and values of the BDP and is always willing to serve the party wherever and whenever he is required to do so.
The SG also confirmed to the media that the party had received the former National Campaign Manager, Tebelelo Seretse’s resignation from central committee without prejudice.
There have been allegations that Seretse resigned from the Central committee so that she can work on her campaign to challenge Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane for Chairperson Position but Balopi explained that Seretse had cited the need to focus on her businesses as the reason for her resignation.
Efforts to get Seretse to elaborate on the manner of business she wanted to focus on hit a snag, as she did not respond to messages sent to her phone.
What next for UDC?
Crushed by a technicality, analysts call for evaluation and new leader.
On Wednesday, a five-man bench at the Court of Appeal (CoA) crushed Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) hope of taking over government from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).
The court dismissed, with costs, the Umbrella’s request to challenge the outcome of 14 constituencies at last year’s general elections. The CoA ruled that, according to the Constitution of Botswana, it does not have the jurisdiction to hear such petitions.
The UDC were forced to turn to the CoA after High Court threw out their original petition on the basis the coalition failed to comply with Electoral Petitions procedures.
In light of Wednesday’s ruling, The Voice staffer, DANIEL CHIDA spoke to three Political Analysts to get their views on where the UDC go from here.
PROFESSOR AGREEMENT JOTIA
What makes a distinction between a democracy and any form of government is the respect and honour of the rule of law.
In this case, argumentatively so, the UDC approached the Courts as per the provisions of our democratic process as enshrined within our Constitution and they were given a platform to vent the displeasure.
The Courts listened and ruled. However, whether the ruling is what they expected is a subject for another intellectual engagement.
Moving forward, I take it that the UDC has a mammoth task to go on a journey of self-introspection in terms of making a very critical analysis of what else could have gone wrong during the elections besides the claims of election rigging.
Fundamental to UDC’s critical examination should be on the leadership frontier: what did the leadership do right and where did they blunder? What else could have been done differently and by who?
Going forward, how does the UDC mend the political walls of Jericho? Whom should the UDC associate with going forward and which relationship should they bring to an end?
How do you turn the UDC into a political brand going into 2024?
What do the figures of those masses who voted for UDC mean to the leadership and Botswana’s political platform in general?
These are difficult, uncomfortable and tough questions which demand nothing but logic-driven and fair critical analysis.
All in all, our democracy has never been so challenged before and I guess this is why democracy as a principle of governance is beautiful.
We disagree, challenge and accommodate diversity of opinion.
Botswana is our country – let us move forward to socio-economic and political prosperity despite the fact that some are in grief. With God, our tomorrow will be better!
LEONARD SESA
The UDC ‘s move of taking this matter to court is a sign of democracy on its own but what happened should be a wake up call for IEC in the future. It shows that they must improve and do better.
The UDC members were within their constitutional rights and the outcome shouldn’t be a blow to them but to introspect their movement.
UDC lost on a technicality and this could be based on how they interpreted law.
There are still 2024 elections and bye elections coming along the way.
Another point to be noted from the case is how the President, Mokgweetsi Masisi did not interfere.
When abroad, he made a statement that he was waiting for the outcome just like anybody else and he was prepared to accept the results.
KEBAPETSE LOTSHWAO
This was a political matter that didn’t need the court to decide.
Batswana rejected UDC and the party should have evaluated the elections to see why Batswana chose the BDP over them.
However, the ruling has brought an end to the matter and it will be laid to rest.
They must take stock of themselves since there is 2024 coming.
When doing introspection, they must also look at their leadership, especially Boko who lead the movement twice but failed to bring the needed results.
Maybe it is time for the BNF to hand over to someone like Prince Dibeela who listens to people.
BNF on the verge of collapse?
CC hasn’t met in months
It appears things are falling apart at the once mighty opposition party, Botswana National Front (BNF)
Members have reportedly lost respect for each other, leaving the Duma Boko-led party polarised.
To add to the disarray, the BNF’s Central Committee have allegedly not met in months.
Fed-up with the situation, disgruntled members took to The Voice to condemn the organisation’s leadership for their ‘chaotic’ running of the party.
“We cannot tell the last time our Central Committee met. Unlike at the Botswana Democratic Party where they meet every first Monday of the month, ours is different. We don’t meet at all! Botswana Congress Party too has better coordination than us,” claimed the highly placed member.
The insider further maintained that major decisions were taken without consultation.
“As leaders we can’t account to party members as we have no clue!” exclaimed the source, listing last weekend’s demonstration and the recent court cases as two high-profile incidents that the Central Committee did not deliberate over.
“We never discussed if it was the right path to take. We cannot discuss party finances because some funds are being dispensed by people who are not party members. We just see them giving out money, how do we account in such situations?” demanded the concerned member.
To support his claims of unrest within the party, the source leaked messages from a BNF members’ WhatsApp Group. The conversation dates from 30 October 2019 to 22 January this year.
“Comrades if we do not change our tact and mindset by 2024 there will be no BNF. We should copy from BCP. They discuss problems collectively even if they have disagreements. They ensure that BCP comes first before individuals. But with us, we want sporadic resolution to complex matters. Right now most BCP are calling for a merger of parties. They are going for leadership forum to get mandate on the merger which was adopted by their July 2019 conference at Ba Isago. But at BNF, no position on the matter and our members are in the dark because Central Committee wants to meet during working hours. Are we planning to fail?” reads one of the posts.
Another comment likens the Central Committee to a ‘Kitchen Committee’.
“The first constitutional obligation is running the party constitutionally, democratically with duly elected Central Committee not a kitchen committee, if you fail to pick that you are not existing. What is wrong with you comrade leadership, you are not talking like leaders, why?”
During the ill-tempered discussion, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Justin Hunyepa tried to cool matters but met a hot response.
“My assignment to intervene in the Bofepuso/Bopeu issues was amended by Exco to include President and Secretary General and died a natural death. There was a press statement that we don’t need Bofepuso to get workers votes that was done without my opinion. I can go on and on monna lopela sentle semata ke wena. You expect results under a myriad of arbitrary decisions akin to law and order during war. You lack a third eye or sixth sense, I don’t blame you,” blasted back one member.
When The Voice contacted Hunyepa on Wednesday to find out when the Central Committee last met, the BNF man admitted he could not remember.
“We had challenges and members kept on apologizing for not making it even when our President had shown his availability,” was the Publicity Secretary’s response.
UDC plan mass demonstration
Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) will on Saturday hold a demonstration march from Old Naledi to the High Court as a call for democracy and fair elections.
Addressing members of the media on Wednesday, the UDC’s Head of Communications, Moeti Mohwasa, explained the initiative is part of their effort to raise public awareness around last year’s elections, which the umbrella maintain were unfair.
He revealed a message will be read to the public at the High Court where the court case petitions protesting the outcomes in certain constituencies are ongoing.
However, Mohwasa admitted that due to his busy schedule, UDC Vice President, Dumelang Saleshando, might not attend as he is holding consultative meetings in Maun West.
“We know there have been talks on social media trying to discredit Saleshando but he is not snubbing the UDC events like alleged. His constituency is far and he is also busy with Kgotla meetings.”
He added that although Saleshando may not make it, other UDC leaders, including President Duma Boko and Chairperson, Motlatsi Molapisi, will be present to read the message.
Although at the time of going to press a permit had not been issued permitting the march, Mohwasa was optimistic that the event was going to be a success.
“We expect all organisations to rally behind us as we fight this culture of election rigging,” he stressed, concluding by thanking UDC members for their ‘good behaviour’ despite the ‘situation’ they find themselves in.
“We all know elections were rigged but they (UDC supporters) haven’t been violent,” he said.
