Bank Gaborone launches card-2-card payment service

Bank Gaborone has launched a new financial banking service dubbed Card-2-Card payment solution, which is the first of its kind in Botswana.

The service allows customers to instantly transfer money to a trusted partner with a Botswana registered debit or credit card.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Gaborone on Wednesday, Managing Director of Bank Gaborone, Sybrand Coetzee, said Card-2-Card is part of their digital banking strategy which has evolved over the years to give customers more access to services at their convenience.

“Card-2-Card is a feature in our newly enhanced Mobile Banking App primarily designed with our customer in mind. It was through their valuable feedback that we were able to create a very affordable, smart, secure and convenient solution to enable effortless transacting. The bank’s drive to provide innovative solutions to its customers allows us to partner with them to co-create services which empower them to have greater control of their finances,” said Coetzee.

Card-2-Card service can be downloaded from Android powered devices, Huawei users and Apple Users.

Following a successful download of the app, customers are required to enter their mobile app credentials for every transaction carried out and approval will be required using the customer card pin for a safe and secure banking experience.

“We are thrilled to bring this smart, secure, convenient solution and are confident it will have positive a impact on Batswana. This is only but the beginning of greater things to come as we commit ourselves to finding more innovative ways to provide top tier banking to our customers,” said Coetzee.

Bank Gaborone’s newly enhanced Mobile App has evolved since its introduction to the market in 2019.

In addition, there are enhanced security features which include biometric authentication, login notification, and the use of card pin to confirm each transaction.

Bank Gaborone is a regulated financial institution therefore Card-2-Card and its transacting ability has been approved by Bank of Botswana and powered by VISA.