Basketball is set for an imminent return to action having received the go-ahead to resume activities by the Ministry of Sports earlier this month.

Speaking to Voice Sport this week, Botswana Basketball Association (BBA) President, Boineelo Hardy said teams were raring to go.

She explained that the local sides were desperate to get back on court following the Covid-19 pandemic which caused the league to be postponed two weeks before it was due to start.

“We were given a green light to continue with the sporting code but with guidelines which clubs are expected to adhere to. Moreover, there is a meeting that will take place today (Wednesday) which will give us a background as to when the league will officially resume,” she said.

Hardy stressed that the association are working tirelessly to ensure that the sport’s return goes as smoothly as possible and that they adhere to all Covid-19 stipulations.

“We are working really hard to make sure that we get everything that has been required as per the guidelines right because if we fail, then that will drag the name of the association through mud which is unacceptable!” cautioned the BBA President.

Although she her excitement at basketball’s resumption was obvious, Hardy admitted that Coronavirus has hit the sporting fraternity hard.

“Covid-19 has really affected sports more especially school sport. Now the return of various codes is not as exciting as it should be because it is played just to finish the games and that is a concern because fans are not allowed to be there hence killing the excitement of the sport,” conceded Hardy.