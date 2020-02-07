Entertainment
Batallion “32” Musica’s Plea
The challenges of running a music band that performs live has finally caught up with one of the most exciting local Rhumba groups.
Battalion 32 Musica is a 12 piece Rhumba live band based in Letlhakane.
The group’s audacious goal is to become a 32 piece live band made up of young exciting talent from the mining town and surrounding areas.
However the group has encountered financial challenges. As group leader Million Leiri puts it, they need instruments and attire to look the part.
“We survive by borrowing guitars for rehearsals and this not sustainable,” he said.
” If we can get music instruments we’ll be settled and job creation will be guaranteed for many young people,” said Leiri.
Let’s talk about love
Valentine dinner talk set for crocodile camp
A Maun based counseling company; Leadership Craft Network, has organized a valentine dinner and talk session to be held at Crocodile Camp on Valentine’s Day.
The company led by a Christian couple, Nonofo and Moitshepi Mataboge says the focus of the talks will be on faithfulness.
“We will discuss relationships particularly faithfulness. This is because we have realized that faithfulness is a challenge in many relationships.”
According to Nonofo who is an apostle of the word of God, the couple has realized that faithfulness is often if not the first issue that is cited in divorce cases. “Around issues of finance, violence and sex, there is always an element of faithfulness, ” Nonofo said.
However the man of God insisted that the session would not be about church but rather talk about love and relationships.
“Our company does premarital counseling among others. Again as a pastor I do counseling and have to deal with issues of breaking and broken relationships and therefore it is my duty to save relationships,” he said.
The dinner however does not come free and is not restricted to couples. Single tickets are selling for P350 and two for P600.
Mataboge explains that, “People should know this is a unique and enhancing affair that is aimed at saving relationships. There is no price tag on love. Sometimes relationships suffer because those in it are not willing to invest in it.”
He was in fact encouraging people to invest in those relations they value, “Imagine what happens if your relationship that you value so much suffer because of lack of knowledge!”
The aim of the dinner talk according to Mataboge is to help build relations that would last a lifetime, “Every Feb 14th they are expecting their partners to take them out and reflect on their love lives. So it is important as well to gain from our Life tools that will improve their relationship. It is not just for them to just go spend money but to be part of this programme that perhaps will save one or two relationships.”
A throwback with Dj Dolphus
Ghetto’s vinyl legend still rocks the party
“Francistown was on fire. It was a true city of gold and everyone easily made their money.”
This is how Dolphus Mpho Sam describes Ghetto in the 90’s.
A legendary DJ in the city, DJ Dolphus used to be at the core of the second city’s nightlife, staging some of the biggest shows featuring the best local acts.
Born in Siviya village in the North East 45 years ago, DJ Dolphus grew up in both Mabudzane and Francistown.
His family relocated to Mabudzane in 1991, when he was aged just 16. Two years later, as an inquisitive 18-year-old, Dolphus, visited a popular drinking spot at Ntshe called Monabela.
“That is where I first met DJ Cosmos, who was resident there. I helped him load his sound system at the end of the show and did other menial tasks for him,” recalled Dolphus.
The DJ bug immediately hit the Siviya native and by 1997, with the help of his brother DJ Slim (Bright Monamati), the music-loving siblings formed a formidable pair.
“We started off at Club Night Moves (now Lizard Entertainment) together with DJ Max. We hosted some of the biggest shows at the club. Remember, this was when the likes of Alfredo Moss, Vee and Biza Mupulu were in demand, and they were our regular performers at the club.
“We owe our success to these artists, they were always ready to perform in Francistown,” he said, adding that they also collaborated with Da Drat (Ndaba Ncube, currently trading under the name DVJ Dreazy).
After making enough money from the popular Francistown nightclub, Dolphus and company acquired a DJ set and sound system.
However, their seemingly unstoppable rise to the top was dealt a severe blow when Night Moves burnt down in 2003.
“Our entire equipment was destroyed. We had to start everything from scratch,” remembered Dolphus, shaking his head at the memory.
“We were lucky to have guys like Gouveia, Bunz, Colastraw and Timmy (LaTimmy) who came to our aid,” he added.
The duo of DJ Dolphus and Slim re-established themselves at Thapama Pleasure Island where they once again hosted some of the best shows in the city.
“We once again turned to Vee, Alfredo Mos and Astley Gops for our weekly festivals. Back in the days you didn’t need much to bring an artist. Our artists used to use a mini bus as a changing room, unlike today where you have to book a hotel, provide transport and pay deposit. It’s hectic these days. For each P20, 000 you invest on a show you only make P10, 000,” lamented Dolphus.
“Don’t get it twisted. Our shows used to be a real jump. We had the biggest crowds ever and two shows in particular come to mind. One was with Vee at BDF Donga camp. He was still introducing his DRC dancer Coming Soon. We made a killing that night and everyone was happy with their share,” he said with a chuckle.
“Another show was in Serowe featuring Kwaito Weapons (Mantshwabisi Twins). Those guys used to sell out shows when their ‘Mantshwabisi’ song was still new.”
Now a resident DJ at Browns’ Bar in Area L, Dolphus can only reminisce about the good old days.
“I’ve been at Area L for the past 15 years and I’ve seen this industry change. The city is no longer safe. I mean we had pick-pockets back then but they were very smooth, you wouldn’t hear a thing. Today they stare you in the face and demand your phone. Today, youngsters are all about money. They’re impatient and don’t want to learn. I don’t think there’s any youngster who’ll help me lift my music system and help wrap up cables after the show,” ended the visibly concerned veteran.
Laughter at Masa
Major Moves Comedy returns for its February edition at Masa Square Hotel tonight (Friday).
The line-up includes an intriguing mix of proven greats as well as up-and-coming acts looking to make their names.
Onkgopotse ‘Mdala Ka Tjeludo’ Mugende will host South African duo Teboho ‘Goodenough’ Moholo and Kagisure Sebeho.
Queen of Comedy, Malebogo ‘Lebo English’ Lekgowa, Maatla Ephraim Basha and Oefile ‘Mawee’ Mokgware will all feature as well.
“The event will also bring upcoming comedians to the forefront as new comedians will be introduced and given a chance to share a stage with these established acts,” confirmed Major Moves Events Coordinator, Gaolathe Kediemetse.
Event headliner, the multi-talented Moholo, who hails from Welkom, is not only an award-winning stand-up comedian but also a Radio personality, voice-over artist and corporate event MC.
Similarly, as well as making people laugh, Bloemfontein-native Sebeho doubles as a comedy event organiser and has hosted several sought-after comedians in his hometown.
Tickets are available at Webtickets and Spar outlets at P150 single and P200 double. The show starts at 2000hrs.
