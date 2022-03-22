Batallion drops Lekolo

One of the most exciting groups, Battalion 32 Musica has just released a new single dubbed ‘Lokolo’.

The Letlhakane based musical group has a large following in Boteti and slowly getting a reputation as one of the best stage performers in the industry.

The 12- band -member group is also one of the best dressed in the country, taking after the likes of Kofi Olomide whose fashion sense is legendary.

If this single is the measure of what’s to come, then 2022 should be a good rhumba year.

Rating: 7 out of 10