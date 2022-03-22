Entertainment
Batallion drops Lekolo
One of the most exciting groups, Battalion 32 Musica has just released a new single dubbed ‘Lokolo’.
The Letlhakane based musical group has a large following in Boteti and slowly getting a reputation as one of the best stage performers in the industry.
The 12- band -member group is also one of the best dressed in the country, taking after the likes of Kofi Olomide whose fashion sense is legendary.
If this single is the measure of what’s to come, then 2022 should be a good rhumba year.
Rating: 7 out of 10
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Forced covid-19 booster jab scandal
-
News2 weeks ago
Grandpa, 79, goes to jail
-
News3 weeks ago
The clock is ticking!
-
News3 weeks ago
Slikour’s driver admitted at Princess Marina Hospital
-
News2 weeks ago
Six men arrested for lynching another man
-
News2 weeks ago
Woman loses P300,000 to a fake prophet
-
News1 week ago
Murder most horrid
-
Sports1 month ago
Galaxy go again