Battered by Batista
Night out ends in bruises *”She insulted my parents!” Pabloz bouncer
A reveler in Francistown got more than she bargained for when a bouncer at the trendy Pabloz Executive Lounge reportedly turned her into a punching bag in front of her shocked friends.
Veronique Mamashela-Baluwa’s night out ended with a swollen face and uprooted hair after Thembinkosi Mfana allegedly pummeled her with fists following claims of a rejected love proposal.
Pabloz Manager, Bright Monamati, popularly known as DJ Slim, confirmed to The Voice that indeed one of their clients issued a complaint against a member of his staff.
“She came here at night and I asked her to come the following day for us to listen to both sides of the story. She never returned and weeks later I heard the two were summoned to the police station,” said Monamati.
In an interview with The Voice on Tuesday, Baluwa revealed her trouble started when she was reprimanded for smoking in the wrong zone.
“I complied and moved to the right spot. However, the bouncer made sly remarks about my attire and proceeded to tell me that he ‘knows girls like me’,” narrated Baluwa.
She said the bouncer went on to tell her, “people like you who hang around with white people think you’re all that.”
“That’s when I responded, ‘what the f**k, dude!’” explained Baluwa, pausing briefly to compose herself before continuing her narrative.
“He then went off on me, punching and kicking until I was rescued by two gentlemen.”
The divorced mother-of-two says the muscly Mfana, a body builder with an imposing figure, even ripped out a chunk of her braids, leaving her with an ugly bald spot and a splitting headache.
The matter was reported at Kutlwano Police where the two were called in to give statements.
“The issue was committed to the Customary Court, but his lawyer wrote a letter demanding that the matter be heard by a Magistrate,” she said.
Baluwa further told The Voice she was shocked to learn that for ‘the battering he gave her’, Mfana was only liable to a P200 fine for assault.
“I’m pissed off at the law more than anything else. If you kick a neighbour’s dog, you’ll probably get a stiffer punishment! But I guess there’s nothing to protect Gender Based Violence victims,” she stated somberly.
A self-confessed GBV survivor, Baluwa revealed it had been a year since a man laid a hand on her.
“After 12 months of being GBV free, a total stranger punched me and ripped off my hair!” she exclaimed angrily.
While the incident happened in late January, Baluwa vowed she would not rest until her ‘tormentor is punished for the pain he inflicted on her’.
Meanwhile, the man at the centre of the controversy accused Baluwa of playing the victim ‘when she knows very well that she was the aggressor’.
The ripped Mfana, who is popularly known as Batista after the former WWE wrestler, maintains Baluwa is looking for sympathy and is blowing the story out of proportion.
“I simply reprimanded her for smoking in a no-smoking area and she hurled insults at me. First she said, ‘Who the f**k do you think you are?’ I ignored her and moved away,” insisted Mfana.
However, the bouncer, who described himself as a mature married man, said he eventually lost his temper after Baluwa uttered the words, ‘this mother-f**r wa ntwaela (he’s full of st)’.
“I slapped her for insulting my parents,” conceded Mfana.
“She was totally out of control and kept threatening me about destroying my life as she apparently knows people in higher place. She should tell you the truth. She’s lying and her lies will be exposed in court,” warned the unimpressed bouncer, who admitted pulling out some of Baluwa’s braids.
The matter is yet to be heard before court.
Kweneng Region records 18 Covid-19 suspects
Kweneng Region had by March 27th recorded 18 Coronavirus suspects, 13 from Kweneng East, one from Kweneng West and four from Thamaga site.
Four of them have already been tested and results for three came out negative while one is still pending.
When briefing the media at Scottish Livingstone Hospital (SLH) last Friday, Molepolole Coordinator for Kweneng Regional Health Management Team, Chipo Petlo, said they were making arrangements to contain any influx of Covid-19 patients and prepare for a possible spill-over from Gaborone health facilities.
She said they are currently working on logistics at Molepolole Institute of Health Sciences (IHS) and Molepolole College of Education (MCE) while two lodge owners have submitted their names for their facilities to be used for quarantine.
Kweneng Regional Public Health Specialist, Dr Terrence Mukuhwa, noted that they have identified quarantine facilities including Scottish Livingstone Hospital TB ward isolation facility which has a total of 13 beds.
He said the community has the right of choice on the isolation facility and that they have several teams that have been identified and anticipated to coordinate the prevention and control with laboratories capacitated to handle the specimen.
“Regardless of how prepared the health department is, we can only successfully prevent cases if everyone in the community from the youngest to the oldest come together as a community for the successful control of this pandemic,” added Mukuhwa.
In an effort to avoid crowded places, SLH have reduced the visiting hours of patients to three times a day each taking 30 minutes and only two visitors per patient allowed during visiting time.
Visiting hours start from 7 am to 7:30 am, followed by 1pm to 1:30 pm and the 7pm to 7:30pm.
Acting Hospital Superintendent, Dr Dayana Palai, said the training was ongoing for both clinical and non clinical staff and that they have already trained about 309 personnel in the region.“We have different departments that we are aware are crowded, like the Eye Clinic which is in the Southern Region centre. We have extra chairs to organise the queue. We encourage the community to take proper hygiene precautions by washing hands and sanitising, not wearing gloves as they end up overstaying with them for hours,” she added. Palai also encouraged the community to stay home and avoiding going to the shopping malls unnecessarily.
A watery grave
Woman watches helplessly as grankids drown in pit
An exciting outing into the bush to harvest mophane worms with their grandmother ended in death for two young Francistown cousins this Sunday.
The children, a boy and a girl aged 10 and 11, drowned in the murky waters of one of the abandoned pits located near Gerald Estates New Cemetery.
It is thought the youngsters wandered away from their granny, intent on going for a quick drink and a swim to escape the scorching midday heat.
Confirming the sad incident, Tatitown Assistant Superintendent, Lawrence Nthoiwa, told The Voice, “We heard the children left their grandmother after seeing a pit to drink some water.
“After the old woman realised the kids had been gone for a while she went to look for them. That was when she noticed one of the child’s shoes were next to the pit.”
The elderly lady’s worst fears were confirmed a second later when one of her grandkid’s suddenly broke to the surface of the water, desperately trying to stay afloat.
“It happened so quickly she is not even sure if it was the boy or the girl,” narrated Nthoiwa.
Heartbreakingly, the old lady, unable to swim, was powerless to rescue her young relatives as they drowned just meters away while she screamed for help that did not come.
Neither child reappeared.
Sobbing hysterically, the grandmother then went to report the tragedy to Tatitown police.
“We then engaged our partners, the Botswana Defence Force scuba divers, who helped with retrieving the bodies. One of the bodies was still moving at the bottom of the water,” continued Nthoiwa, adding the two children were certified dead upon arrival at Area W clinic.
“The next of kin have been notified and the bodies are at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital awaiting postmortem. We do not suspect foul play,” stated the police chief, further disclosing the pits were dug by the Roads Department, who used the soil to fill up some of the many potholes in the second city.
He concluded by urging the public to desist from swimming in waters they are not familiar with.
Sadly, his advice comes too late for the young cousins, whose funeral will be held this weekend in Kgaphamadi, the location where they grew up.
Battered by Batista
