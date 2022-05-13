Baxon and FME Djs at Bopha fest

Baxon and FME DJS will headline the Bopha Festival 2022 at Serene View in Oodi this Saturday.

The two artists will be joined by Dintle on the Track and the likes of Abitola, Jordie, Zalifa, Thaps, Dolly The DJ, Ezzy D, with Onang Selemane, Melvin Daiz, Cooper The Dancer as MCs.

Tickets are selling for P60 early bird for single and P100 double.