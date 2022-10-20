Connect with us

BDC and FNBB pursue Guma Moyo

WATCH: Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) and First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) are on a rat race chasing millions of Pula they lent to Samson Guma Moyo’s United Refineries Botswana Holdings (PTY) Ltd as courts try to find a better way to deal with the matter.

