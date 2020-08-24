The trial of a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Major accused of raping a colleague’s wife resumed last Friday before a Molepolole Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect, 36-year-old pilot, Mmusi Olefile, is said to have raped the woman in the early hours of 24th, March, 2019 having met at a pool party the previous evening.

Olefile allegedly gained entry into the woman’s house through a front window at Thebephatshwa Air Base where he is stationed together with the complainant’s husband.

The incident is said to have occurred when the 33-year-old victim’s husband was away on studies in Nigeria.

Upon receiving a call being informed by the wife that she had been raped, the husband is said to have advised her to immediately report the matter to the police.

The trial commenced on June 2nd, 2020 and it was postponed after the key witness, one Gaone Tiro, told the court during cross-examination by defence attorney Enock Mazonde that she recorded a statement on March 24th, 2019 and Mazonde pleaded with the court for the prosecution to furnish them with the said statement as they did not have it.

Since Tiro claimed the statement was missing, the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, informed the court that they only had Tiro’s statements recorded on the 26th and 28th March, 2019 and attorney Mazonde pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter till they have the missing statement.

When taking a stand in court on Friday, Tiro admitted that it was a mistake she did not have her statement recorded on March 24th, 2019 but rather that it was recorded on 26th and 28th March, 2019.

“She did not tell me that the accused inserted his penis inside her vagina. She said she felt like she was used but she did not see the accused inserting his penis inside her vagina,” responded Tiro when Mazonde questioned her if the victim had told her that the accused inserted his penis on her vagina.

Earlier on, Tiro stated that the victim had told her that she did not know what happened as she had blacked-out.

She further claimed the victim told her that the accused undressed her panty and fondled her breasts.

Tiro also revealed that Mmusi begged for forgiveness and admitted he only touched the victim but maintained he did not penetrate her.

However, the court scheduled the day for the attorney to continue with cross-examination of only one witness while prosecution is left with five more witnesses.

The trial continues before Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng on September 10th, 2020.