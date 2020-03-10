News
BDF sex predators on the loose
Senior female soldiers target junior officers and civilians
Botswana Defence Force is allegedly battling with sexual abuse of female junior officers by senior female officers and this has spilled over to unsuspecting civilians.
Although such incidents among soldiers hardly get reported, civilians do report the matters to police.
The latest is an incident in which a 30- year- old female soldier at Glen Valley was on Saturday morning arrested after allegedly raping a 29- year old nurse.
On Thursday morning, Lorraine Polao’s charges of assault were to be changed to rape after investigations by Broadhurst Police proved that it crime was indeed rape and not just assault.
Information gathered by this publication is that on Saturday while at her barracks with a female nurse who works at Princess Marina Hospital, Polao overpowered the complainant who was visiting her and fondled her.
“The two are friends and the nurse had visited her without suspecting that she was being targeted. She later took a bath as they were preparing to go out for drinks but Polao pounced on her,” said the source.
She allegedly tore her clothes including underwear before sexualling molesting her, causing injuries to the nurse’s private parts in the process.
After satisfying herself the soldier apparantly ordered the nurse to go but was embarrassed since her clothes were torn into pieces.
Instead she raised an alarm and Polao was arrested and detained facing a single count of assault.
On Wednesday afternoon, police summoned Polao again and advised that her charge was going to be changed from assault to rape.
Director, Protocol and Public Affairs, Colonel, Tebo Kacho Dikole confirmed that they were aware of a case whereby one of its members stationed at Glen Valley Barracks is alleged to have assaulted a non BDF member.
“The matter is before the Broadhurst Police station and pre-empting its outcome would be improper.BDF does not condone any breach of established standards of conduct be it by Senior Officers or any member of the Defence Force as espoused under Sections 135 (Fraternisation) and 136 (Sexual Harassment) of the Botswana Defence Force Act, 2018. The BDF takes issues of Sexual Harassment and fraternization very seriously and from time to time we work with sister militaries and other organizations to conduct workshops on the same.”
He added that the BDF Social and Welfare Office has scheduled engagements with BDF personnel aimed at providing education on matters relating to Fraternization and Sexual Harassment.
“In addition, Commanders at all levels constantly sensitize members of the BDF on Sexual Harassment and Fraternization issues.”
Meanwhile, Broadhurst Police Station Commander, Superintendent Kebapetse Lotshwao, confirmed having a rape case involving a nurse and a soldier.
“I cannot disclose much information except to confirm that we have such a case.”
He also confirmed that it was not the first case of its nature to have occurred at Glen Valley and reported at his station citing another one that happened last year.
WUC defends its billing system
Water Utility Corporation (WUC) came under fire this week when it was accused for billing its customers with unrealistic water bills for domestic use.
Complaints that were raised were mainly for customers who feel WUC is now resorting to unorthodox methods of profit making.
Customers complain that the water utilities parastatal is robbing them daylight of their hard earned money as some received over P65, 000 worth of monthly bills.
One Mogoditshane resident recalls how she was slapped with a P45, 000 water bill for domestic use back in December and upon enquiry says she was told there could be some leaks in her pipes.
This week, frustrated members of the public took to social media to air their frustrations on what they say is a rip-off by WUC.
Meanwhile, WUC has defended its water tariffs saying they depend on meters placed at customers’ premises to determine water usage or consumption, and to convert the data into bills.
Responding to The Voice enquiries this week, the corporation’s Corporate Communications Manager, Beauty Mokoba, said it must be noted that the customer has 24/7 and 365 days access to this meter, and therefore can track and determine own consumption.
“In the event we do not have access to a property for meter reading do determine actual consumption, WUC can estimate for that period, water consumption based on previous consumption trends, which will be later normalized when actual readings are acquired,” she explained in an emailed response.
She explained that key to note is that, this normalization of consumptions can result in recalculation of the bill either upwards or downwards, adding that the WUC remains transparent in addressing water consumption matters.
Matsha tragedy trial set for July
The trial of a truck driver in the infamous 2015 Matsha College tragedy has been slated for July when he will appear before court facing nine counts of causing death by reckless driving.
Dogi Thoomadi, the 43-year-old driver at Letlhakeng District Council appeared briefly before a Molepolole Magistrates court this week for confirmation of trial dates that will commence on July 23rd.
The case will further be heard on July 24th, August 5th to the 7th with the State looking to call about 17 witnesses.
Thoomadi’s attorney, Temperance Ketshabile, had earlier told the court that they had not yet decided on the number of witnesses to call but said they intend calling some of the surviving passengers.
“I have not yet seen the summary of the case. I went through the 50 witnesses’ statements recorded by the state, not knowing how many they will call,” explained Ketshabile.
The summary of the case states that the truck was overloaded with 126 passengers with their luggage each instead of its carrying capacity of 56 passengers.
“The driver drove the said vehicle knowing well that it was dangerously overloaded. He also knew that the rear left tyre had overheated and was likely to burst any time. He applied brakes after the tyre burst knowing it to be dangerous to do so,” reads the summary in part.
According to one of the witnesses, due
to the severity of his injuries he did not remember what happened.
He only remembers being at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Princess Marina Hospital until December 4th, 2015 and the doctors have told him that memories will come back little or bit by bit.
Some students allegedly said the truck was over speeding while others said it was moving slowly.
Particulars of offence are that on November 13th, 2015 at Dutlwe along Morwamosu- Letlhakeng road in Kweneng District the accused recklessly drove a Hino truck registered B577 AOI and thereby causing the deaths of Olebogeng Ngakaagae, Joyce Tsogwane, Sekhuto Mmualebe, Olebile Mosielele,Irene Molebeledi, Barati Phetolo, Neo Kealotswe, Lydia Gakelebone and Oreeditse Kebopelwang.
The fatal incident occurred when the students were returning home after their Form 5 examinations at Matsha College in Kang.
Five of the students died on the spot while majority were admitted at the hospital with severe injuries as later on four also passed on.
The truck had damages of deep dents at the front, dents on the body’s rails, missing windows together with windscreen and shattered rear tyre.
It is alleged that the truck had been
scheduled to transport some of the students but when it arrived at the school,
the students- even those who were excluded, forced themselves into the truck
and none of the school authorities including the driver, checked the load of
the truck and the sitting arrangement of the students.
The matter returns to court for initial case management on June 11th with Farayi Mahwite from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) representing the state while temperance Ketshabile will be representing the accused.
Cop dies in car crash
A man has been charged after his car allegedly collided with another at Tsholofelo Park traffic lights and claimed the life of a police officer.
The deceased, Assistant Superintendent Irene Lepodise, 43, of Gaborone West Police Station, met her fate Friday night at 23:18hrs.
The suspect, 34-year-old Kago Heniye, was detained and arraigned before court last week Tuesday facing one count of causing death by reckless driving.
Speaking to The Voice, Broadhurst Police Station Traffic Officer- Norman Ntope, said the suspect is out on bail and that investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the accident.
He said the suspect was breathalysed and results indicate that he was not under the influence of alcohol.
“This is a serious matter where one lost her life and we are relying on the survivor to help with the investigations. One car was coming from the western direction and the other from the east and they collided. Preliminary findings show that one of the motorists did not obey traffic lights. We advise motorist that they should be more cautious when approaching junctions or traffic lights. We lose a lot of lives and some people sustain injuries due to reckless driving,” said Ntope.
Lepodisi was laid to rest over the weekend.
