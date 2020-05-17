BDP congress postponed to next year

The Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) National Congress, that was slated for July this year, has been postponed to next year.

The postponement comes due to the outbreak of the novel Corona Virus and the subsequent six months long State of Public Emergency instituted to manage the virus.

The BDP Central Committee met last weekend and a decision to hold the congress next year was reached.

A source at Tsholetsa House has revealed that the National Council has been slated for February followed by the Women’s Wing Congress and then the National Congress to be held in July.

The elective congress was also postponed last year as the party decided that an internal election towards the 2019 general election would have disrupted preparations and peace within the party.

BDP Chairperson of Communications, Kagelelo Kentse said, “I can confirm that our congress will not be held this year.”

Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament for Palapye, Boyce Sebetela’s campaign manifesto for Secretary General position has been revealed.

Although he refused to comment, Sebetlela’s manifesto calls for 90 percent manifesto delivery and a push for 100 000 membership recruitment drive.

Sebetela’s worry is that anything short of those targets would expose BDP to a possible defeat by the Umbrella for Democratic Change in 2024.

He is likely to come up against former MP for Molapawabojang/Mmathethe, Alfred Madigele and property mogul, Lesang Magang.

It is still not clear which position the incumbent SG, Mpho Balopi, will gun for although allegations are rife that he may consider challenging for the party Chairmanship which is currently held by Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane.