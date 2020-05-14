Connect with us
BDP congress postponed to next year

Published

5 hours ago

on

Sebetela’s manifesto revealed

The Botswana Democratic Party’s National Congress, which was slated for July this year, has been postponed to next year.

The postponement comes due to the outbreak of the novel Corona Virus and the subsequent six months long State of Public Emergency instituted to manage the virus.

The BDP Central Committee met over the weekend and a decision to hold the congress next year was reached

A source at Tsholetsa House has revealed that the National Council has been slated for February followed by the Women’s Wing Congress and then lastly the National Congress probably in July.

The elective congress was also postponed last year as the party decided that an internal election towards the 2019 general elections would have disrupted preparations and peace within the party.

BDP Chairperson of Communications, Kagelelo Kentse said, “I can confirm that our congress will not be held this year.”

Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament for Palapye, Boyce Sebetela’s manifesto for Secretary General position has been revealed.

Although he refused to comment, his manifesto calls for, 90 percent manifesto delivery and a push for 100 000 membership recruitment drive.

Sebetela’s worry is that anything short of those targets would expose BDP to a possible defeat by the Umbrella for Democratic Change in 2024.

He is likely to come up against former MP for Molapawabojang/Mmathethe, Alfred Madigele and property Mogul, Lesang Magang.

It is still not clear which position the incumbent SG, Mpho Balopi would gun for although allegations are rife that he may consider challenging for the party Chairmanship which is currently held by the Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane.

News

Government somersaults on no permit directive

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Inter-zonal ‘Green permits’ to be issued

The Director of Health Services, Tshipayagae Malaki has backtracked on an earlier directive that travel permits will no longer be needed.

When briefing the nation this afternoon the Director clarified that travel permits will still be mandatory until May 20.

When giving a brief of the phase 3 of the lockdown Malaki said batswana will still need permits to travel around.

“The status quo remains. People will still be required to carry around permits. We were advised by our legal counsel to retract the statement,” Malaki explained.

According to the director changes will only come in May 20 that is to say after May 20 people will not need permits to move around the zones, green permits will also be rolled out for inter zonal travels.

On the issue inter zonal travel Malaki said ” After the 20th there will be a green permit for inter zonal travels. This permit will allow those who work across zones to travel. people within zones will not be required carry permits, that is to say if you are in greater Gaborone you won’t be required a permit if you travel within that zone.”

” As of tomorrow business that had 25 %work force will now be allowed to have 50 %. Those who were at 50 some will be allowed to go up to 75 %. A lot more people will be allowed to have permits, “Malaki said.

On the issue of testing truck drivers the Director of Health said that they have since made the u-turn on their strategy.

” We have started testing truck drivers at entry point. Looking at the high risk of importation of the virus initially we wanted a 72 hour negative test result but we have since realised that route puts others in a difficult situation. We will now test driver upon arrival, we are committed to keeping the virus at bay,” he said.

News

Under lock and key

Published

6 hours ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Magistrate rejects Nswazwi arsonist’ plea for freedom

An impassioned plea for bail from a Nswazi man accused of house- break-in, stealing and arson failed to move Masunga Magistrate, Amos Tumelo who ruled that the young man be further remanded in jail.

20- year -old Moemedi Olatetswe appeared at Masunga Magistrate Court on Friday facing two counts of burglary and arson.

According to the Investigating Officer, Constable Chief Mothibedi, on May 06 around 2 am, Olatetswe broke into Mmoloki Moja’s house and stole goods worth P4 150.

On the same day he went back to the two-roomed house and torched it, destroying all household goods worth P98 640.

The tenant of the Village Development Committee house was away on a trip when the offence was committed.

Olatetswe was arrested the next day.

Pleading with the court to remand the accused in custody, Mothibedi said if given bail, Olatetswe might disregard bail regulations as he had already demonstrated that cant be trusted by attempting to flea from arrest.

“He locked himself inside his parents’ house and while we negotiated with him to let us in, he escaped through the back window,” said Mothibedi.

The Investigating Officer also expressed concern that before arrest the suspect went to the house twice on the same night.

“At this point we have no idea what his motive for burning the house was, and we don’t want to put the life of the victim in danger by releasing him back into the community,” said the investigating officer.

Mothibedi further highlighted that both burglary and arson were serious offences with burglary attracting a maximum of 14 -year in jail and life in prison for arson.

In response, a rather calm Olatetswe said he was the sole caretaker of his four- year- old daughter whose mother died in a road accident in 2018.

“I have no other place to stay but Nswazi,” he said.

“I did escape through the window but I only ran to my grandmother’s place where you later found and arrested me,” Olatetswe said as he pleaded for his release.

“The first time I fled, I ran to my mother’s house. I’ve nowhere else to run,” he said.

The suspect further claimed that he only fled out of fear and never meant to burn the house down.

“I was smoking a cigarette and I suspect I did not put out the stub, which caused the fire,” he said.

However his pleas fell on deaf ears as Magistrate Tumelo denied him bail and ordered that he be remanded until the lifting of the State of Public Emergency.

The Magistrate further ordered that Olatetswe be tested for Covid-19 before being sent back to prison.

