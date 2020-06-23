News
BDP Councillor defects to BPF
Botswana Democratic Party is left with one councillor in Serowe North Constituency following the resignation of Samuel Kenalemang of Topisi ward.
In an interview with this publication, Kenalemang confirmed having defected to Botswana Patriotic Front. “My time at BDP is over and it is time to move to opposition. I now view things differently,” said Kenalemang in a short interview.
Area Member of Parliament, Baratiwa Mathoothe, was over the moon regarding the councillor’s move.
He said it was just a matter of time before they get the remaining BDP councillor to their fold. “We are happy to have Kenalemang on our side.”
Meanwhile BDP Chairman of Communications, Kagelelo Kentse, was reluctant to comment on the councillor’s defection as he said has not received any official notification from the party office.
Serowe North Constituency has eight wards, six for BPF, One for Umbrella for Democratic Change and one for BDP.
News
Gerrie Nel to represent Botswana in the ‘Butterfly’ case
Nicknamed the ‘Bulldog’ of the courtroom, South African Advocate Gerrie Nel will represent Botswana in the ongoing Billion Pula case dubbed the ‘Butterfly’ case.
The advocate made this announcement this morning in South Africa. “
According to a statement from Afriforum “This follows after Motsepe-Radebe was identified as a co-signatory of at least two bank accounts holding some of the more than $10 billion (R150 billion) allegedly stolen from the Botswana government to finance a “coup” before the national election in this country.”
The statement further reads in part , “There are also accusations against Motsepe-Radebe that she laundered millions of Botswana Pulas through Avante Security Services to sponsor the opposition candidate of Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of Botswana.”
For his part the Advocate said “The fact that DIRCO (Department of International Relations and Cooperation) failed to give any feedback to the DPP of Botswana over nine months indicates that the South African government is unwilling to assist our client with their request. We will intervene and ensure that our client receives the necessary cooperation from the South African government to ensure that justice prevails.”
The butterfly case remains one of the most controversial money laundering case before the Botswana courts.
The suspended former spy- Welhelmina Mphoeng Maswabi, who was controversially arrested last year, faces serious charges of financing terrorism by allegedly moving money around linked to former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi.
She is also accused of having the sum of $390m (about P4.2billion) in her personal bank accounts and having five different passports she allegedly used to travel around the world, of which one is a diplomatic passport.
Butterfly is expected to appear before court in August.
News
Young mum’s sudden death stuns community
Cause of death unknown as police await postmortem
The sudden death of a popular Molepolole woman has left a community in shock and a devastated family with unanswered questions.
Last Wednesday, 29-year-old Veronica Mandu Regoeng Bile left her home in Lekgwapheng ward.
She did not know it, but the seemingly healthy, married mother-of-one would never return again.
The prominent businesswoman died later that day, collapsing at a friend’s house in Mogoditshane.
With police awaiting the results of Veronica’s postmortem, for now, her death remains a mystery.
As news of her passing broke on social media, rumours that she had been poisoned quickly spread.
Following up on the posts, The Voice made the difficult journey to visit the deceased’s grieving family.
Both Veronica and her husband, Kaelo Bile’s relatives have gathered at the late woman’s home. The anguish is clear in their stunned, sad faces.
Six family members, including Veronica’s mother and father, agree to talk to The Voice.
The family spokesperson, Veronica’s uncle, explained that as far as they were aware, his niece had gone into Gaborone to check on her shop at Rail Park Mall on the day she died.
“There is nothing more we can say. We have reported the matter to the police and are waiting for postmortem results. The police are the ones to give us information in case they find out something during their investigations; that’s all we can say,” reiterated the uncle, who refused to entertain any further questions.
Meanwhile, Mogoditshane Police Superintendent, Russ Letsebe, confirmed the cops were investigating the death.
“The postmortem was done this Tuesday [16 June] and we expect to get the results back through the course of the week,” said Letsebe.
Probed for further details, the top cop added, “It has been reported that the deceased visited a female friend and requested to rest as she was not feeling well.”
According to Letsebe, Veronica’s condition quickly deteriorated.
“The friend rushed her to the clinic where she was certified dead upon arrival,” he said.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that Veronica was foaming from the mouth and kicking uncontrollably before she died.
It is further whispered that Veronic was pregnant at the time of her death.
However, the police boss would not be drawn into discussing such rumours, adding only that no arrests have been made in connection with the tragedy.
The mother of a seven-year-old boy, Veronica was a well-known, much loved businesswoman, student at IDM, and an active member of Masitaoka Football Club in Molepolole.
Her friends described her as a loving and hardworking woman.
“She was a beautiful soul and had a smile that lit up the room,” summed up one friend.
Veronica is expected to be laid to rest this Friday.
Sponsored ads
BDP Councillor defects to BPF
Gerrie Nel to represent Botswana in the ‘Butterfly’ case
Young mum’s sudden death stuns community
PAC meetings called off indefinitely
Panic as contact tracing leads to police station
Matsha tragedy trial begins in July
Companies, individuals urged to use BeSafe app
Boitumelo Foundation reaches out to Ramotswa
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
Uncle rapes niece, 12
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
Drowned fishermen retrieved
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Unfriendly fire
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Unfriendly fire
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Uncle rapes niece, 12
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Drowned fishermen retrieved
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
Corpse swap
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
President Masisi must resign- BPF
Panic as contact tracing leads to police station
Who cares?
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places
BMC turnaround strategy unveiled
Homecoming
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
Four teens from same school fall pregnant
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Uncle rapes niece, 12
-
News3 days ago
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
-
News22 hours ago
Panic as contact tracing leads to police station
-
Business3 days ago
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places
-
Business2 days ago
Companies, individuals urged to use BeSafe app
-
News2 days ago
Boitumelo Foundation reaches out to Ramotswa
-
News23 hours ago
Matsha tragedy trial begins in July
-
News20 hours ago
PAC meetings called off indefinitely