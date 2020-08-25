Connect with us

Entertainment

BDP crying out for Masisi magic

Published

2 hours ago

on

BDP crying out for Masisi magic

Where is President Mokgweetsi Masisi?

I am calling on the President to come to the rescue of his BDP team.

The UDC parliamentarians are taking full advantage of the live proceedings and winning the hearts of many by touching on a nerve.

The gender-based violence issue had struck a nerve and the BDP is coming out second best.

Come to the rescue of the party Mr. President.

We both know it was your charisma that swayed the elections BDP’s way last year, the red machine needs your magic touch once more sir.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored ads

UN75 Survey Botswana
Absa-Botswana-Contactless
Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending