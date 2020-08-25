Where is President Mokgweetsi Masisi?

I am calling on the President to come to the rescue of his BDP team.

The UDC parliamentarians are taking full advantage of the live proceedings and winning the hearts of many by touching on a nerve.

The gender-based violence issue had struck a nerve and the BDP is coming out second best.

Come to the rescue of the party Mr. President.

We both know it was your charisma that swayed the elections BDP’s way last year, the red machine needs your magic touch once more sir.