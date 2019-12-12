News
BDP quash UDC election petitions
•UDC’s petitions do not incriminate our candidates- BDP
Botswana Democratic Party has moved swiftly to counter a petition lodged by the Umbrella for Democratic Change before the courts seeking nullification of election results in some of the constituencies that were won by the ruling party.
The Voice is in possession of the notices to oppose by the BDP and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) lawyers. The BDP has made known their intentions to have the UDC petitions quashed through points of law.
The BDP, through court papers served to the UDC this Wednesday, point out to certain irregularities and failure on the part of the UDC to meeting certain requirements to constitute a petition according to the Electoral Act.
In the court papers the BDP say that it is common knowledge that the UDC want the High Court to declare the constituencies void on the basis of corrupt practices, commission of illegal practices by the BDP, DISS and connivances of certain officers employed by the IEC.
“The petitions do not disclose facts necessary to enable the High Court to make a decision under Section (105) 1 of the Electoral Act. Without these material facts the High Court cannot void the election. The remedy is therefore not available to the petitioners,” read the court papers.
The BDP through their lawyers further state that the petitioners attribute the commission of the corrupt illegal practices to certain officers from the BDP being President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Satar Dada, Mpho Balopi, Dr Comma Serema, Banks Kentse and Moemedi Baikalafi aided by the DISS and certain officers from the IEC.
The BDP argues that the UDC failed to prove that the candidates in the disputed constituencies were engaged in “the commission of corrupt and illegal practices of BDP candidates or with the knowledge and or consent of any of their election or polling agents. The candidates have not been put on notice that the corrupt and illegal practices are attributed to them or their polling agents,”
The BDP also dismiss other petitioners citing that in other constituencies the UDC failed to give the other candidates including those of the Alliance for Progressives (AP) the chance to participate in the election petition. “They say they consulted Ndaba Gaolathe but he was not the candidate of the constituencies in question,” the BDP argue.
Turning to the affidavits made by Baikalafi, which the UDC heavily rely on, the BDP have also quashed his claims citing that they are not lawfully authenticated.
“Without a verifying affidavit, the petition in so far as they relate to ascertation attributed to Moemedi Baikalafi are a nulidity,” the papers read.
The main respondents, the IEC which is the body responsible for the running of the electoral process, on the other hand argue that their part in the petitions is not clearly stated by the UDC- as the law dictates.
They further argue that the IEC is not properly before court in respect that all remedies and reliefs that the petitioner seeks against the commission are incompetent. “This is more so the Petitioner challenges the elections that were conducted by the 1st respondent (the IEC).”
The UDC and its candidates are expected to respond to the BDP and thereafter a date will be set for arguments. The judges have said that the cases are a matter of urgency and should be dealt with and disposed of in 90 days (by next year February).
News
Your daughter is not yours
DNA TEST EXPOSES WIFE’S AFFAIR WITH BROTHER- IN -LAW
A cheated husband who unknowingly raised his brother- in- law’s child as his own for three years ended the marriage in court this week and demanded a refund.
Gilbert Tom, on Wednesday divorced Mpale Tom nee Roberts after DNA tests results revealed that that their last-born child was not biologically related to Tom. They had been married for 15 years.
Tom, 50, became suspicious that his wife was cheating in 2009 when his brother in-law got into the habit of dropping off Mpale at their house after work.
Mpale, 43, fell pregnant in 2016 and when the baby was born, her husband was shocked that the baby was a spitting image of his older sister’s husband.
He then launched his own investigations in Mpale’s phone where he found messages that confirmed his suspicions
Some text messages revealed that Mpale was so much in love with her brother -in -law that she was even prepared to bewitch her husband’s sister to get her out of the way.
After finding out for certain that he was raising a child who was not his, Tom served Mpale with divorce papers.
She did not contest the divorce and readily confessed in court that Tom was not the father of her three-year-old daughter.
Divorce was granted and Judge Gabanagae ordered that the child be excluded from Tom’s responsibilities.
However Tom went further and demanded that his brother- in- law and his ex- wife pay him costs of raising a child that was not his, which are to be determined by court at a later date.
According to a relative who refused to be named for fear of victimization Mpale and her brother-in law worked together at a mine in Toteng village in 2013 and the family suspects that was when the disgraced couple started the affair.
She said coincidentally in 2016 the two found another job and moved to Francistown together.
“These people were too deep. We never thought they could do that to their partners and we thought they just related well as family members and little did we know that they were dating. This is painful for both families and it is very unfortunate that an innocent child has now been caught in the middle,” said the concerned relative
News
Mokubilo man accused of rape
Letlhakane Police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old man allegedly raped a 34-year-old woman in the early hours of Monday morning (25 November).
The lady was on her way to Mokubilo Clinic – walking from the lands – when she reportedly met her armed attacker.
Taking over the narrative, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu told The Voice, “She reported that the suspect threatened to stab her with a sharpened iron rod.
“The suspect was arrested on the same day and will appear before court as soon as the Magistrate returns from sick leave,” said Maphephu, adding he could not release the accused’s name until he appears in court.
The worried police boss revealed this was the 89th rape case registered in his jurisdiction since the start of the year.
Maphephu added that most incidents involved women returning home in the evening after drinking or walking alone in the bush.
“I urge people to always walk in groups when they come from the bars or ask for company from trusted people when using bushy roads,” advised the top cop.
News
Letlhakane police swoop on suspected drug dealers
A Bobonong man was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly trying to sell villagers a suspicious substance believed to be cocaine.
Confirming the 24-year-old’s arrest, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu said, “The Mahumahibidu ward man was caught by members of the community when he was trying to sell to them.
“He was arrested around 1530 hours and found in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine. The substance was contained in a small plastic sachet.”
In another drugs bust in Letlhakane, on Sunday cops swooped on a Francistown couple suspected to be dealing in the mining town.
“The man aged 30 and his girlfriend 36 both from Francistown, Minestone were arrested at their rented house in Letlhakane. We suspect they were supplying to different people,” revealed Maphephu, adding this was the 38th drug-related arrest in his jurisdiction this year.
He warned those who sell drugs to refrain from such illegal behaviour as they are destroying lives.
“Drugs lead to one losing their mind and they even commit crimes like rape and murder under the influence of drugs,” noted the Station Commander.
The three suspects have since been released. The trio will appear in court as soon as the Magistrate returns from sick leave and the suspected drugs taken to the lab for forensic tests.
What to wear in December!
Pabloz festive Amapiano night
Things they say
BDP quash UDC election petitions
Your daughter is not yours
‘He couldn’t care less!’
Mokubilo man accused of rape
Letlhakane police swoop on suspected drug dealers
Thokolosi debt haunts woman
Maun water woes to end….. In 2022!
Isaac Kgosi’s charges not that serious
Flushed with success
What’s in a royal name?
Porn in prison
End of honeymoon for adulterers
Double tragedy on bloody Sunday
Maybe we need another coup!
Tshekedi vs Rakgare
Queen of reinvention
Kebonang brothers’ case to be heard in February
Early Recovery in an uninformed and fearful society
Fashion insight: How to ace a fashion themed party this December
Comedy trio star in SA
Berry’s bun in the oven
Umaga ties the knot
Celeb edition with Boago Farinah Montsiemang
Budding romance
Tatisiding music fest
Red wine & strawberry lips
Letlhakane police swoop on suspected drug dealers
Thokolosi debt haunts woman
‘He couldn’t care less!’
Goledzwa music festival
End of honeymoon for adulterers
Maun water woes to end….. In 2022!
Mokubilo man accused of rape
Isaac Kgosi’s charges not that serious
Flushed with success
What’s in a royal name?
Government to review marijuana laws
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Early Recovery in an uninformed and fearful society
-
Fashion7 days ago
Fashion insight: How to ace a fashion themed party this December
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Comedy trio star in SA
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Berry’s bun in the oven
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Umaga ties the knot
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Celeb edition with Boago Farinah Montsiemang
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Budding romance
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Tatisiding music fest