BDP youth forum hailed a success

Botswana Democratic Party’s just ended National Youth Policy Forum (NYPF) in Serowe has been hailed a success by the party leadership.

This is despite the fact that, owing to bad weather, the event was poorly attended on Saturday compared to Friday.

Having started five hours later than the scheduled time, the event that was also characterised by partying and alcohol consumption was officially opened by Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that some party members fought during the closed session, further delaying the program of events.

However, Chairman of Communication and International Relations, Kagelelo Kentse said that he was satisfied with the outcome as the Youth League managed to achieve the core mandate of the business they wanted.

Kentse said the bad weather conditions affected some of their activities but the core ones were achieved. “The core things for the weekend were, Miss BDP Beauty Pageant, Policy Discussion including presentation by Ministers and some sub committees, Choir competitions and a house to house which could not be done due to unfavorable weather conditions,” explained Kentse.

He blamed bad weather on the cancellation of some of the activities. “We cancelled the house to house campaign because the President could not make it due to weather conditions. All landing strips in Serowe were waterlogged.

Meanwhile, PEEC Chairman, Alec Seametso pleaded with members to renew party membership as the current membership was infiltrated by outsiders who were bought for votes.

Speaking on Saturday, Seametso said that during Bulela Ditswe those standing for elections have a tendency to buy and register people who are not BDP members for votes. “Where are they now, we are introducing a new system and we urge you to register.”

