Belle of the ball!

Passionate, driven, articulate, focused, courageous and family-oriented! These are some of the admirable qualities that the intelligent Miss Botswana 2022, Lesego Chombo, possesses.

After her brilliant performance during last night’s contest, the multi-talented Chombo certainly reassured the nation that she is the right candidate to live up to the high standards set by Botswana’s sweetheart, Palesa Molefe… quite reassuring!

1. The 24-year-old Maun native is a lawyer.

2. The lass can “sang” (as they say in the South of America) she plays the guitar, adores poetry too!

3. A devout Christian, moreover, is a worshipper of note: “a child of God,” she says of herself.

4. She wears her luscious natural “crown” (Afro) well! We hope she’ll rock it on the world stage in favour of wigs! 🌍

5. Loves ice cream 🍨😋

6. A pageant girl through and through, Lesego has her sights firmly fixed on the Miss World 🗺 title… In her own words, she said, “I’m looking forward to sharing myself with the world; my skills, character, personality, intelligence… with the hope it inspires someone out there to pursue their dreams.”

7. The Queen is dedicated to public service, hence her beauty with a purpose project focuses on working with and serving underprivileged, or economically disadvantaged, children and communities.

8. Social responsibility is close to Lesego’s heart… She’d like to be remembered for her service to the nation and world.

9. She enjoys cooking and baking, thus a foodie: she came third in the IDM cook-off yester-morning!

10. Miss B-Dub is a sucker for heels 👠, over 32 pairs & counting… 😳