BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) has cautioned the public against the illegal trade of fuel.
This comes after the country experienced a severe shortage of fuel in the past week, a situation which has since escalated and left many vehicles parked.
The Authority has warned that due to shortage being experienced, there is a likelihood of mishandling and unsafe practices and illicit trading of fuel.
BERA as the regulator of petroleum products has warned the public that no one is allowed to sell petroleum products without authorization from the Authority.
“No one is allowed to sell petroleum products at a price above the regulated retail pump price specified for a particular location,” cautioned BERA.
Any person found selling fuel without a license or above the regulated price, the Authority says, will be liable to a fine in terms section 34 of the BERA Act.
Furthermore, taking into account safety measures, the public has also been advised to avoid stockpiling of fuel as this may expose them to safety risk.
Meanwhile, the shortage of fuel continues even after government had over the weekend assured that the situation will normalize in ‘two to three days’.
Motorists around Gaborone have, for days, been hopping from one filling station to another with the hope of finding a now scarce commodity, but with very little success, with many others having totally run out of fuel and left their vehicles parked by the filling stations.
A P16 billion lockdown
Economy hit hard by Covid-19
Enforced to combat the spread of Covid-19 and ultimately save lives, the recent 49-day lockdown is believed to have cost the local economy around P16 billion.
According to First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB) Chief Economist, Moatlhodi Sebabole, although it is too early to calculate the total economic loss during the period of extreme social distancing – 3 April to 21 May – P16 billion is a plausible estimate.
The money-man explained that on average, the country’s economy generates between P300 million and P540 million daily.
“However, without a solid report on how much of the economy was operational during the period, we can only assume from zero percent activity and calculate how much the economy makes daily,” Sebabole clarified.
Indeed, the economy had already taken a hit before Botswana went into lockdown, with the tourism, mining, and aviation sectors all suffering from the global impact of Covid-19.
Worryingly, experts forecast it may take over two years for the economy to bounce back to where it was before the outbreak of Coronavirus, which to date has claimed over 472, 000 lives worldwide.
Addressing the media recently, Bank of Botswana (BoB) Governor, Moses Pelaelo reiterated that the pandemic, and the measures installed to contain it, have severally impacted economic activity, both domestically and globally.
“This has resulted in the disruption of production, supply chains, project implementation, and provision of goods and services. Similarly, consumption and spending have been disrupted, hence domestic demand pressures and foreign prices remain subdued,” noted the Governor, gravely adding that the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have similarly projected a sharp deterioration in Botswana’s economic growth.
“In the April 2020 World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecast GDP to fall by 5.4 percent this year, before rebounding to 6.8 percent in 2021, while the Ministry estimates that the economy will contract by 13.1 percent and rebound to a 3.9 percent growth in 2021,” Pelaelo told local media through a virtual press briefing.
Even with next year’s expected recovery, Pelaelo explained that the contraction in 2020 equates, approximately, to a two-loss output.
He further stressed it is tricky to make forward projections because of the current uncertainty that surrounds the duration of constrained economic activity.
“The speed of resumption of production and pace of recovery in demand is unknown at this point in time, which further adds to the difficulty in making forward projections,” the Governor concluded.
Branding out
S-Printing to the top
Having studied Events Management at Limkokwing University, circumstances pushed business-minded Gofaone Busang out of her comfort zone and into branding.
A year into her unexpected profession, the 27-year-old feels right at home.
Brandeck is a branding solutions provider for companies and individuals. They print T-shirts, caps, masks, and other promotional merchandise as well as graphic design.
“We believe in bringing out the best of brands and we have solutions that bring out the best results,” states Busang leaning towards her computer, fingers interlocked.
Brandeck, as the young entrepreneur explains, is derived from two words – one obvious, the other less so!
“Brand represents branding, which is what we do and deck as in DJ’s deck because like a disk jockey we mix this and that to come up with the best branding solutions.”
The studio, situated above Nandos at Kagiso (BBS) Mall, looks cramped and small. However, there is nothing small about Brandeck clients, who include Native Events, 52 Sundays, football clubs and new Premier League champions Jwaneng Galaxy as well as churches and corporations.
To attract customers, Brandeck maintains an impressive presence on social media where they interact with clients and potential customers via Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, and Instagram.
After completing her studies, Busang found the market was saturated and did not pay novices well. Thus she decided to do events on a part-time basis. Ambition burning inside and inspired by a vision of her future self, she decided to become a protocol and training services consultant, sometimes even working for free.
Busang was no stranger to ‘hustling’, as she calls it when she ventured into business two years ago. She reveals that she has always been one to take up opportunities and has pushed her side hustle since university.
They say fortune favors the brave and Busang can attest to that. She was completely blank on matters of branding yet she spent her small windfall on the business.
“As luck would have it, I got a bit of money from a modeling gig for a Stanbic Bank advert and I decided to invest in the business.”
From that point on, there was nothing ‘lucky’ about Busang’s success.
“I started by printing on plastic glasses until I met my business partner and we used his company, Shining Flaws, to trade until last year when Brandeck was born,” she continues, her model-like good look slighting up with a proud smile.
Having survived the difficulty of setting up a new enterprise, Busang and her business have been stalled in their tracks by the Covid-19 lockdown.
“We are going to have to utilize what we have to the max in order to pay rent and utilities as well as the two employees. Staying home during lockdown meant no work and no income yet we have expenses to pay including fumigation, thermometer, and sanitizers,” she laments.
Covid masks seem to be big business at the moment, but not for Busang.
“It is an opportunity yes, albeit very small. Printing on masks is cheap and it’s being done everywhere,” she ruefully explains, shifting slightly to lean back on her chair, momentarily lost in thought as she contemplates the immediate future.
If her 10-year vision is anything to go by, Busang is hooked to branding. She dreams of a larger company with specialized departments to handle different aspects of the business. She also wants bigger printers and graphic designers.
For those considering venturing into branding, Busang has one word for you: Patience.
“Some days there won’t be any business but you will still need to spend; never compromise on quality,” she ends.
