BEREAVEMENT: Motswaledi’s father dies

RIP: Motswaledi

The late founding President of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Gomolemo Motswaledi’s father- Same Thatayaone Motswaledi, has died.

The 84-year-old former Regional Education Officer died in the early hours of Friday.

The passing of Motswaledi has been confirmed by his only surviving son Gape.

In a brief interview with this publication, Gape said that his father had an intestinal obstruction in July and he had resection done at Riverside Clinic as out-patient referred by Nyangagwe Hospital.

“Two weeks ago he was called and referred to Academic Hospital to do anastomosis and a leakage occurred and resulted in severe septicaemia. They tried laparotomy at Riverside Clinic and other clinical means to correct the situation but he got overwhelmed by the sepsis and died,” Gape said.

Motswaledi got married in 1967 to Baletang who has since passed on in 2009.

The couple had three sons, Gomolemo who passed on in a car accident 2014 and Thobo who also died in a car accident in 1993.

After the passing of his wife, Motswaledi married Boingotlo Keikotlhaile in 2015.

Mau His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

