Berry’s big break

Berry Heart Creations gets Swahili Fashion Week slot

Local poet-cum-fashion designer, Kootshepile Motseonageng, or Berry Heart as she is known to the masses, has received a major boost to her business, Berry Heart Creations.

The talented wordsmith has been invited to showcase her designs at the ‘Swahili Fashion Week’ in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The show kicks-off on Sunday and is widely regarded as one of Africa’s largest platforms for fashion and accessory designers from Swahili-speaking countries and beyond.

Narrating her big break, Berry Heart told Voice Entertainment it was all down to a social media pic she uploaded of herself wearing one of her creations: an emerald gown. The post drew the attention of a ‘Swahili Fashion Week’ organiser, who was quick to voice her praise for the elegant outfit.

“A few days down the line, she dropped me an inbox that our work at Berry Heart Creations was amazing. The invitation reached me in due course and here we are!” exclaimed Berry Heart, describing the invite as one of their biggest achievements as a fashion house to date.

“It is only Berry Heart Creations from Botswana that has been selected. We will showcase 10 exquisite female designs and two suits,” she added proudly.

As this year’s version will be the event’s 14th edition, Berry Heart revealed she has collected 14 national fabrics from 14 different countries, combining the materials to make one stunning piece.

The Fashion Week is a platform founded and created by celebrated Tanzanian couturier, Mustafa Hassanali in 2008. It seeks to emphasise the potential that fashion has for generating income, while also promoting a ‘Made in Africa’ concept.

“Having initiated a dynamic and promising platform for the fashion industry in the region, Swahili Fashion Week is now geared towards being the most sought out after fashion platform in Africa for the international market,” concluded Berry Heart, buzzing with anticipation at the prospect of being part of such a prestigious event.