Best dressed of the week

Fashion trends come and go, but tiaras stays!

This week we take you in and around the most coveted wardrobes in Botswana, of the ever effervescent and striking, Miss Botswana 2019/2020, Oweditse Fafah Phirinyane.

Speaking to KaoneMoremong, the master mind behind putting Miss Botswana’s looks together with the helpof Botswana designers, here is what she had to say about to one of Botswana’s sophisticated and immaculate wardrobe of the moment!

We at the The Voice on Fashion wish you all the best at this year’s Miss World, slated for 14th December 2019, UK Queen Fafah!

Fashion and Wardrobe Insights:

1. How did you forecast Miss Botswana’s wardrobe trends and why did you choose what she would wear?

We created a strictly local designer wardrobe. We basically just accepted everything local designers who were willing to assist us, and styled from there.

The theme we went for was fun, sophisticated and authentic. We tried to bring out her personality.

2. What does her wardrobe say about her character and as a queen?

Sophisticated, fun loving and comfortable!

3. I understand you worked with volunteers to make this crown a success.

How did you choose or what criteria did you use to come up with Miss Botswana’s ultimate wardrobe?

There were no criteria. Many designers were willing to assist and they came on board.

We however didn’t manage to pick up from all the volunteers and do a wardrobe photo-shoot because of time constraints, but are hoping they will still continue supporting us because her reign is long.

4. What do you think makes her wardrobe stand out from the 127 hopeful contestants of MISS WORLD?It’s authentically Botswana and it speaks that.

She is also a very active local brand supporter and the pride and confidence she exudes when wearing local shows.

5. What are you hoping her wardrobe does for her at the pageant?

We hope it gets her to stand out and be noticeable amongst the many other contestants.

6. One of her ultimate wardrobe secrets? She can easily style and restyle different pieces.

She is also has a hidden fashion designer and a DIY queen, so she always makes sure she has fun with how she puts things together.

7. Give a glimpse of her final crowning gown. Colour and design specifs? The designer is ThabisoDibeela of (ThabieD).

The gown is green, with lace, and a tail – very elegant.

8. What do you think makes a winning gown? I believe the lady wearing a gown makes the winning gown.

How one carries it.

So any gown can be a winning gown as long as the person wearing it gives it life!

9. Last words?

We are thankful to all the designers that help make Miss Botswana’s wardrobe impeccable, in no particular order – ThabieD, Funky Resy, Kanyo M, OLep Clothing, House Of Kay, Angelina Bella JayPee Line, LaQueen, Rit-ac-Collection, DiConza Designs, Versatile Creations, Irox Designs, KENO suits, Lt Peculiar Couture and Lesweedy Diaries.

A hearty thank you to Timba Trading for also sponsoring her fabrics.

PHOTOGRAPHY | Miss Botswana Page

BEST DRESSED OF THE WEEK

THE VOICE ON FASHION STUNNER

Fashion blogger Stella of J’adore, shows here is nothing like the good O’ timeless, classic white T paired with trendy‘inside-out’ jeans!

This combo is the ultimate classic smart casual look – for both men and women!

Best dressed of the week

I give it a 10/10 for the boldness and edginess of the jean and also gender fluid look!

Look out for the streets starting this “inside-out” jeans, besides festive bug is here!

Photography | J’adore Fashion