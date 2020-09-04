BFA campaign wars intensify

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) elections campaign this week reached another level as the incumbent President, Maclean Letshwiti, accused Maokaneng Bontshetse of abuse of the association’s vehicle.

The Vice President-1 hopeful, Bontshetse, seems to have stoked the already simmering tension with the rival Letshwiti camp when he posted a picture on Facebook campaigning in Kgalagadi Region over the weekend.

In the picture there was a Francistown Regional Football Association (FRAFA) vehicle, which appeared to have irked the association leadership.

Letshwiti thereafter served Bontshetse with a letter on Tuesday indicating that it had come to his attention that as the FRAFA Chairperson, he was using the association property for personal use and gain.

He accused him of driving it from Francistown to Gaborone, Tsabong, Hukuntsi and Kang.

“You further made averments on Social Media (Facebook) stating that you will continue using the said vehicle for your own personal use and gain. You are aware that BFA property including vehicles are to be used only for the BFA official business with the appropriate procedures and processes being followed with the appropriate authority. I therefore request you to, within 24 hours of receipt of this letter, show cause why your conduct should not be placed before the National Executive Committee for action and resolution,” reads the letter.

When reached for a comment, Bontshetse said he does not report to the association leadership whenever he travels using the said vehicle.

He said according to his agreement with the region sponsor he is allowed to use the car as he sees appropriate.

He said the association leadership never bothered about his trips using the car and it is only now because they are heading for the elections and he is in the opposition.

“This is just football politics. He is also using the BFA Amarok car for personal use and even goes to his farm with it. Just over the weekend he was using it to campaign at University of Botswana. There is no case to answer here. Surprisingly I passed by Lekidi before heading to Kgalagadi and they never questioned my trip until they saw a picture on Facebook. I was attending a football activity. I met Kgalagadi Regions chairpersons and it was a gathering of football. I went to benchmark at their region and share about acquiring sponsorships. The president never called to ask about the trip, he just sent me a letter. I have responded asking them to answer few questions before I can show cause why,” said Maokaneng