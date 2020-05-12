Sports
BFA to the rescue
Association bails out 8 BPL teams
The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has thrown eight Premier League teams a lifeline in the form of P40, 000 loans.
The bailouts, dispatched earlier this week, are to help the financially struggling sides cover outstanding payments for their players’ April salaries.
The beneficiaries include: Extension Gunners, TAFIC, Miscellaneous, Prisons XI, Mahalapye Railways, Notwane, Gilport Lions and Molepolole City Stars.
Before the BFA stepped in, their had been rising panic amongst the teams after some of their players were reportedly threatened with eviction over unpaid rentals.
The normally cash-strapped association were in a position to help after receiving a US$500, 000 (P5 million) Operational Fund from FIFA.
It proved to be a timely intervention.
Speaking to Voice Sport on Thursday, BFA Vice President, Marshlow Motlogelwa explained FIFA – the sport’s global governing body – had released the operational funding due to member associations for the years 2019/2020.
It is the first step of FIFA’s Relief Plan to assist the football community impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Motlogelwa further explained that under normal circumstances they would only have received the full donation upon fulfillment of specific criteria.
However, because of the disruption caused by Covid-19, all 211 FIFA affiliated associations received the entire amount.
“The money will be used to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 on the associations to meet financial or operational obligations that we have. The association also has employees that need to be paid their salaries and take care of other bills,” declared the BFA’s second in command.
“We decided to take part of the money to assist some clubs through BPL. We understand that most of our teams do not have sponsors and they rely on selling merchandise and gate takings. Now that football activities have been suspended for over a month, they are struggling financially,” continued Motlogelwa, adding in total the bFA gad sent the Premier League P320, 000 to cover the eight teams.
He revealed they are still waiting for the Relief Fund from FIFA to help clubs directly, adding they expect to receive the monies – although he did not disclose how much – by the end of the week.
Additionally, the VP said they have also submitted their budget for the Government Relief Fund but are yet to hear back from the Minister of Sports.
On the issue of Covid-19 subsidies, Motlogelwa said BFA submitted clubs’ payroll but it was disappointing that most of the teams did not comply.
“Players do not pay as they earn because teams are failing to pay their full monthly salaries and some have arrears which makes it difficult to pay tax. Some teams did not even pay their annual subscriptions to Registrar of Society and can be de-registered at any time and thus would automatically lose their BFA affiliation!” warned Motlogelwa, adding this could potentially return to haunt the offending clubs once Coronavirus is finally banished.
‘This is likely to backfire because Botswana Unified Revenue Services now have teams’ database and they will make follow-ups after Covid. Some of our teams do not comply which will end up affecting players and we have always warned them. This pandemic will expose them,’ he predicted darkly.
As for a possible return to league action, Motlogelwa admitted the unpredictable and unprecedented nature of the pandemic has made it difficult to plan for such.
However, if things go well, he revealed they are considering letting teams resume training for the first three weeks of June with fixtures commencing in the fourth week.
He added it would mean next season starting in January and ending in December.
For the country’s football starved fans, following the famine of April, a feast could be on the horizon!
A fish out of water
Swimming sensation and Olympic hopeful Naomi Ruele talks about the frustrations of lockdown in the USA
Just two months ago when the world was something like normal, Naomi Ruele was on the brink of qualifying for her second Olympic Games.
Now with the restrictions of Covid-19 all that is on hold. However, Botswana’s only female swimmer to qualify for the global games remains hopeful that when the shackles are off, she will again rise to the occasion.
At the age of 23, Mochudi born Naomi has no equal as the most decorated swimmer to come out of Botswana.
It is a remarkable journey that began at a pool in a Gaborone hotel.
Speaking to Voice Sport she revealed, “My passion for swimming started at a very tender age. I used to swim at my mom’s workplace at the Grand Palm, and it was mainly for fun. But the love developed and I took it from there.”
The ‘there’ has now taken her to the USA and the Florida International University together with a CV that makes an impressive entry on the pages of Wikipedia.
“I got an opportunity to go to the USA to study and do professional swimming by emailing a couple of Universities. So many University coaches wanted me to be in their respective teams. I got enrolled at Florida, and everything transitioned quickly as I was introduced to impressive training facilities, a coach, physical therapy and sports psychology which played a vital role in my performance as a swimmer,” she said.
Quizzed about her biggest achievement so far, she said, “Being chosen as Conference USA Swimmer of the Year winner for four consecutive years, Botswana Junior Sports woman of the year and the AUSC Region 5 Sports woman of the year are all highlights.”
But qualifying for the 2016 Summer Olympics in the woman’s 50 metre freestyle, which saw her ranked 47th in the world, has been her crowning glory to date.
“The atmosphere of the Olympics was out of this world. It was unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It is an empowering experience and something I will forever cherish being surrounded by some of the best athletes in the world. I was very nervous for the entire time I was there though. It can be overwhelming and often you doubt yourself. But overall an amazing experience.”
Her appearance on the international stage is one she is itching to repeat.
“Just a week before everything paused due the Covid-19, I had a solid training plan with my coach to prepare for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers. My confidence was really high.” she added.
At the moment she admits to being something of a fish out of water and can’t wait to get back into the pool.
“Right now my focus is to stay fit and work with my coach on a plan to train when I get a chance and move forward. All the pools are closed and it’s not very safe to go outside, but I train indoors with some home workouts and I have some equipment,” she said.
Talking of the situation in Florida where she lives with housemates, “because it’s more cost effective than living alone,” she is concerned by the number of Covid related deaths in the USA.
“It’s very scary when you see the figures but I am very safe as I stay in a secure environment. I just hope everything gets back to normal so that I start competing again,” she said.
Although she would not be drawn on questions regarding her social life or politics – “These are personal questions that I’d rather keep to myself!” – she did admit to feeling somewhat homesick at times.
“I come home to Bots once or twice a year. I miss my family, friends and Setswana food.”
But having experienced life in Florida and New York she adds, “I like the diversity of living in a big city and being exposed to different cultures. Being here is not really as different as everyone makes it out to be.”
Naomi admits to speaking with an American accent in which, “My Botswana accent seems to seep through still,” and although she holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English and Communication from the University of Florida, still her greatest dream is to hold an Olympic swimming medal.
At a time when all of us are dreaming of better things, we wish her all the success in the world.
Punching for redemption
Boxing eyes, two more Olympic spots
With the Olympics postponed to next year, Botswana Boxing Association (BBA) National Team Coach, Lechedzani Master Luza intends to use the extra time to qualify two more boxers for the global sporting phenomenon.
To date, female pugilist Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi is the only boxer to qualify for the games, which will be held in Tokyo in July 2020.
However, Luza is adamant that current African Champion, Mahommed Rajab Otukile can join the feisty Francistowner in Japan.
Otukile, who fights in the U/52kg category, was due to leave for Paris this month (May) to take part in the second round of Olympic qualifiers. The event, like all other sporting meets, has since been suspended indefinitely.
Speaking exclusively to Voice Sport this week, Luza described Covid-19 as a curse but also a potential blessing to his boxers.
Whilst he admitted the pandemic was likely to disrupt his fighters’ form, Luza explained there was also opportunity amidst the disruption.
“The break is going to affect us and it might not be possible for us to go to Thailand and France for international training. It can also help us to have more time to prepare. It can work in our favour as we now stand a chance to send another boxer to join Mahommed at the qualifiers,” he said, adding the association has now submitted a proposal to Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) requesting an extra slot at the qualifiers.
According to Luza, he has shortlisted the final slot down to four boxers but is yet to make a choice on who will receive the opportunity of a lifetime and a shot at a potential ticket to Tokyo.
Highlighting the difficult conditions the association works under, Luza ruefully revealed, “I gave our national team boxers a training plan and some are struggling because they do not have punching bags at home, they just throw their fists in the air! They just do push-ups, skipping rope and run around their houses because they cannot do road work.”
For his part, 23-year-old Otukile said that whilst the postponement has affected him psychologically, he has been in constant contact with the national team psychologist
“He has been counseling him. We interact via WhatsApp and he sends me voice notes to make sure I do not lose focus,” explained the Lobatse native, who announced himself as the best in the continent with his stunning Gold medal at the Africa Games in Morocco last August
The confident fighter remains supremely optimistic that he has what it takes to make it to Japan.
“I was really looking forward to the qualifiers and I stand a better chance to qualify for the Olympics. I worked hard with the coach to prepare for them and I had gained momentum form international camps and competitions. I train every day in the morning and evening doing sit-ups, push-ups and jumps.
“I also weigh myself every day. As a boxer you must be disciplined and avoid eating oily and sweet food so that you don’t gain weight,” concluded the toned youth, whose rippling abs and bulging muscles are the envy of many.
