Corporation reiterates commitment to address Botswana’s accommodation shortage

Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) remain resolute in their quest to resolve the country’s accommodation challenges.

This was the underlying message from the corporation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Reginald Motswaiso during the unveiling of 107 BHC houses in Palapye last Thursday.

BHC CEO: Reginald Motswaiso

Situated in Palapye’s Extension 7 location, the houses were built at a cost of P72.9 million

“The Palapye 107 housing units development is yet another clear demonstration that under the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing Development, BHC remains committed to ensuring that the shortage of accommodation is addressed throughout the country,” declared Motswaiso, explaining that the decision to build the houses was informed by a demand survey and a viability test, which both established a rising demand for accommodation in Palapye.

The development also proved economically beneficial to the local community.

“This project created on a continuous basis 106 jobs for the local community, the contractors were advised to engage mostly Palapye residents and those from the surrounding villages,” Motswaiso highlighted.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development, Mmusi Kgafela revealed BHC built the houses without any assistance from the government.

MINISTER: Mmusi Kgafela

“These are welcome developments in an effort to grow the Palapye Township and Botswana in general,” stated the Minister, adding that this shows government’s commitment to providing Batswana with modern housing despite limited resources.

Kgafela announced that since 2016, government, through BHC, has built a total of 5, 392 houses under the Self Help Housing Agency (SHHA) Turnkey scheme

“This is a project where one is built a house from scratch and given the keys once it is complete and just occupy the house,” he said.

The Minister admitted it is a challenge for a developing country such as Botswana to provide accommodation for the citizens, but stressed that the government is trying its best.

He said the main challenge contributing to the shortage of accommodation is rural-urban migration and most areas end up struggling to accommodate the masses.

“I admit on behalf of the government that there is a lot that we still need to do to address the shortage of accommodation in the country. We plead with those in the construction industry to understand that Batswana need accommodation!” concluded Kgafela.