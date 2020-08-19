Sir Ketumile Masire teaching hospital in Gaborone is in need of bed side bibles to help its patients cope with the effects of COVID-19.

The hospital which was turned into an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients since the outbreak of the deadly virus early this year has requested a donation of 200 bibles from Bible Society of Botswana.

Secretary for minister’s fraternity in Maun, Kinolo Makhokhoba confirmed this week that the hospital needs 150 Setswana bibles, 50 English bibles and 10 Kalanga language bibles.

Makhokhoba said so in an appeal to other church leaders and community members to take time and donate a bible to the society so it can in turn donate to the hospital.

Each bible costs P150 from the bible society.