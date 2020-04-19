BIF seeks solutions to Covid-19 challenges

In response to the challenges presented by the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH) announced the launch of the Botswana Innovation Fund (BIF) Third Call for Proposals.

The Call for Proposals is open for applications from the 18th April 2020 and closes on the 01st May 2020.

The Third Call for Proposals is targeting Entrepreneurs, Applications Developers, Indigenous Knowledge Holders, Social Enterprises, Civil Society and Non-governmental Organisations.

The Call for Proposals, according to a Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH) communique, places emphasis on innovative digital solutions, working product prototypes that are ready to scale and address the COVID 19 pandemic and its associated socio-economic effects.

“Further to this, the solutions will be sustained by IP development and registration, technology transfer and commercialisation of solutions. It is envisaged that private sector entities will have an opportunity to invest or participate in the implementation of the chosen solutions,” the communique reads in part.

The Call for Proposals’ targets solutions that include, but are not limited to; mobile and web-based solutions (e.g food value chain e-commerce solutions), data enabled solutions with the ability to analyse and publish information on the go, working prototypes of products, processes, value added services, community social interventions, tools and gadgets that may be of high demand during and post the COVID 19 pandemic.

It is expected that the solutions will be aimed at addressing, amongst others, challenges in Public Health Systems, Public Service Delivery, Transportation and Payments, Logistics and value chains and many others.

Submitted proposals will be evaluated for funding based on the solutions’ unique value proposition, social impact, commercial viability, technical viability and the individuals’/teams’ ability and capability to develop and commercialise the solution.

Commenting on the announcement, BIH CEO, Alan Boshwaen said, “The COVID 19 pandemic fight requires us to be flexible and adaptable, the BIF instrument has adapted to the current situation and accommodated funding of innovative solutions in response to the challenges of the pandemic. As a disruption to the norm as we know it, the COVID 19 challenges present opportunities for innovators to innovate for now and the future. These innovations will form part of the positive outcomes of the COVID 19 when we reflect on all our efforts to fight the pandemic.”

Applicants can visit the Covid19BWchallenge https://form.jotform.com/innovationfund/application to submit their proposals.