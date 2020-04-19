News
BIF seeks solutions to Covid-19 challenges
In response to the challenges presented by the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH) announced the launch of the Botswana Innovation Fund (BIF) Third Call for Proposals.
The Call for Proposals is open for applications from the 18th April 2020 and closes on the 01st May 2020.
The Third Call for Proposals is targeting Entrepreneurs, Applications Developers, Indigenous Knowledge Holders, Social Enterprises, Civil Society and Non-governmental Organisations.
The Call for Proposals, according to a Botswana Innovation Hub (BIH) communique, places emphasis on innovative digital solutions, working product prototypes that are ready to scale and address the COVID 19 pandemic and its associated socio-economic effects.
“Further to this, the solutions will be sustained by IP development and registration, technology transfer and commercialisation of solutions. It is envisaged that private sector entities will have an opportunity to invest or participate in the implementation of the chosen solutions,” the communique reads in part.
The Call for Proposals’ targets solutions that include, but are not limited to; mobile and web-based solutions (e.g food value chain e-commerce solutions), data enabled solutions with the ability to analyse and publish information on the go, working prototypes of products, processes, value added services, community social interventions, tools and gadgets that may be of high demand during and post the COVID 19 pandemic.
It is expected that the solutions will be aimed at addressing, amongst others, challenges in Public Health Systems, Public Service Delivery, Transportation and Payments, Logistics and value chains and many others.
Submitted proposals will be evaluated for funding based on the solutions’ unique value proposition, social impact, commercial viability, technical viability and the individuals’/teams’ ability and capability to develop and commercialise the solution.
Commenting on the announcement, BIH CEO, Alan Boshwaen said, “The COVID 19 pandemic fight requires us to be flexible and adaptable, the BIF instrument has adapted to the current situation and accommodated funding of innovative solutions in response to the challenges of the pandemic. As a disruption to the norm as we know it, the COVID 19 challenges present opportunities for innovators to innovate for now and the future. These innovations will form part of the positive outcomes of the COVID 19 when we reflect on all our efforts to fight the pandemic.”
Applicants can visit the Covid19BWchallenge https://form.jotform.com/innovationfund/application to submit their proposals.
Son arrested for hacking father to death
Mogoditshane Police are investigating a case in which a 53-year-old man of Gabane was allegedly murdered by his 21-year-old son.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on Wednesday night.
It is alleged that after chopping his father into pieces with an axe, the suspect buried him in a shallow grave in the yard.
Speaking to The Voice Online, Mogoditshane Station Commander Superintendent Russ Letsebe, confirmed the incident.
He said the matter was reported on Friday by concerned neighbours who had not seen nor heard from old man in two day.
He said they got to the deceased’s house they discovered a shallow grave where they suspected the deceased was buried.
“His body was exhumed Friday night. This is a fresh matter. At the moment we do not know what transpired but I can confirm we have arrested the suspect who is the deceased’s son.
Investigations are ongoing and the case is not yet registered before court for his arraignment,” said Letsebe.
UB to develop ventilators for Covid-19
As part of its contribution towards the fight against the Covid-19 virus, University of Botswana has announced it is developing a portable ventilator.
UB announced this week its intention to develop the ventilator, a very critical device used on patients infected by the deadly contagious virus.
The institute of higher learning says the Faculty of Engineering and Technology is prototyping a ventilator hood, a low technology medical device that enables the increase of air pressure into the hood or helmet to help keep patient’s airways and lungs open to improve oxygen levels.
The development of the ventilators is part of other innovative ideas that the University is undertaking in response to the Coronavirus which has infected 20 people locally resulting in one fatality thus far.
In addition to the ventilators, the school through the same faculty, is developing face shields and masks as part of the response to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, UB says through the Department of Biology Sciences is working with Botswana Harvard Partnership and Botswana National Health Laboratory (BNHL) to increase Covid-19 testing capacity to 2500 per day.
Currently the lab has a capacity to test 500 specimens per day.
Further to these innovative ideas that have been announced, UB scientists are also undertaking research which includes exploring extraction of medicines from indigenous plants used historically as inhalants to open chest airways.
The research by the Faculty of Health Sciences is on medicinal plants such as aromatic plants that have historically been rubbed on the chest to aid breathing.
