Big beauties eye plus size crown

Pageant climaxes in Ghetto on Saturday

A journey that started back in June with 26 curvy hopefuls vying for the first-ever Miss Africa Plus Size Botswana crown comes to an end in Francistown at the weekend.

26 has since been whittled down to 13 as the battle to be crowned the biggest queen in the land takes centre stage at Adansonia hotel on Saturday night.

Expect glamour and excitement as the ladies take to the stage, the fun starting at 1600hrs on a laidback note with a ‘jeans and t-shirt’ round. Next up is the talent round, with creativity and colour expected as participants work the ramp in an outfit of their choice.

The competition heats up and temperatures sure to rise as the ladies strut their ample booty in the swimwear category, with Berry Hearts Creations providing the costumes. Proceedings then take a luxurious turn as the contestants don their evening wear for the fourth and final round of the night.

Whoever walks away with the title will represent the country at the Miss Africa Plus Size pageant in South Africa next March, where two spots are available to the Miss World Plus Size in Atlanta, America in August.

Set to become an annual event, Miss Africa Plus Size Botswana is open to ladies aged between 25 and 40 with a dress size of 36 or above.

The event’s founder, Kemelo Mozila, tells Voice Entertainment the pageant is aimed at inspiring and empowering intelligent, beautiful and curvy women.

“It also helps build the chubby women’s confidence and showcase how they look on their clothes. This is about women who are on the receiving end of negativity because of their body structure from an early age. It takes their courage, strength and sacrifice to build themselves and become better versions of who they are,” says Mozila.

“The idea is to form a platform that will be a beacon of hope and a shining light to vulnerable and stigmatised people. This is a pageant that is meant to allow people to deal with their fears and their most vulnerable parts and become spontaneous,” continues Mozila.

As well as the Queen, the 1st and 2nd princesses will be crowned on the night.

Invited guests include former MyStar judge, Kgomotso Tshwenyego, Deputy Mayor, Lesego Kwambala, specially-elected Councillor, Jojo Modiri Lucas, make-up artist/Tik Tok star, Kelly Makoti and Berry Heart, who will be the chief judge.

A whole host of companies have stepped in to help sponsor the show, including: Debswana, Gaborone University College of law, Berry Heart Creations, Havillah Beauty Botswana, Etiquette with Sammy, Burnout sessions, Yusuf Travel and Tours and Kid Boy Base.

Tickets are still on sale at P200 standard or P350 for VIP.