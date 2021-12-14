Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Big bullies!

By

Published

UPSET: President Masisi

Masisi blasts the West over travel ban

Furious at what he insists is inhumane treatment, verging on violence, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has blasted the West as ‘two-faced’ for restricting travel to Southern Africa.

Following the discovery of the Covid-19 variant, Omicron, the world’s so-called ‘super powers’ – including Great Britain, America, France, Germany – acted as one, banning travel to and from Botswana and her neighbours.

Voicing his displeasure at a kgotla meeting in Maun on Friday morning, Masisi did not mince his words, likening the move to Gender Based Violence (GBV), with the potential to ruin Botswana’s economy.

“This will destroy economies of small nations such as ours. When we talk to them they claim they like us and that they support us in terms of developments. No, the way I see it, it is more like GBV, big nation violence against small nations!”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His voice trembling with emotion, Masisi said the betrayal was especially cruel as first-world countries have experienced several new Covid-19 outbreaks of their own. However, when this happened the smaller nations did not turn their backs on them.

Highlighting the impact of the ban, the President noted it affects almost all sectors of the country

“It is not only the travel and tourism sector that has been hit, but the diamond industry as well, for we cannot sell the diamonds if the buyers are not allowed to travel,” he said.

Described as a ‘highly mutated’ type of Covid-19, Omicron was discovered in Botswana on Friday 19 November by Botswana Harvard AIDS institute partnership in Gaborone. Its origins are said to be unknown and its complexity or strengths yet to be discovered.

Calling on the West to lift the ban immediately, Masisi warned that should it remain it would send the country into an economic crisis within two months.

Already, Covid-19 and its restrictions have put Botswana’s economy under strain, with many people having lost their jobs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

At the kgotla meeting, some complained of a rise in stock theft in recent months, with Masisi admitting such crimes are often a result of the poverty caused by loss of income in many households owing to Covid-19 outbreak.

“These are results of hunger, there are people who cannot endure when their stomach grumbles and they resort to criminal activities,” he conceded, causing a grumble of agreement from the crowd.

Nonetheless, the President encouraged the nation to continue adhering to Covid-19 guidelines and regulations to protect themselves and others.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Business

Mixed fortunes for Botswana at world exposition

Botswana has noted mixed results at the ongoing World Exposition dubbed Expo 2020 Dubai with local artworks recording low sales while diamonds registered impressive...

4 days ago

News

Boitumelo Foundation brings cheer to the elderly

Christmas came early for senior citizens on Friday as, amid cheer and jubilation, Boitumelo Foundation donated food hampers at Mogoditshane Kgotla to be distributed...

3 days ago

News

Thokolosi pastor in court for murder

Popular Pastor, Archbishop Tebogo Nsakwa, 37 of Ocean of God Church, and two others David Outule, 42 and Tlotlo Odisitse, 23 will appear at...

8 hours ago

News

Youth driving crime wave

 25-39 year-olds top crime statistics The latest crime statistics report from the government data collecting agency- Statistics Botswana, shows that youth from the age...

8 hours ago

News

A Nation’s Pride: Miss Botswana 2021, Palesa Molefe

In a year that the nation experienced more sorrow than joy, Palesa Molefe is certainly akin to the Biblical metaphor, the ‘balm in Gilead’!...

8 hours ago

News

Night of fun ends in murder

A weekend of fun and entertainment at Ratshere lands in Kweneng District turned tragic on Saturday (December 4th) after a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed...

8 hours ago

Politics

A lifetime of waiting for a plot

FROM MOUTH OF MPS PARLIAMENT DEBATE 30 YEAR-OLD LAND APPLICATION WAITING LIST Land distribution and plot allocation is a burning issue in Botswana. Last...

8 hours ago

News

Message from ancestors or madness?

Court orders mental exam for threat to kill accused A man who threatened to kill his mother and another man for allegedly bewitching him...

8 hours ago

News

A call for directorate of home land security

Chairperson of the Botswana Defence Force Retired members Association Retired Major General Pius Mokgware has urged the government to consider consolidating existing inter-agencies into...

8 hours ago

News

‘Give them guns!’

SAB urge govt to arm security personnel In a move that would radically transform the security landscape in Botswana, Security Association of Botswana (SAB)...

8 hours ago

News

Busted in Bluetown

Suspected human trafficker caught with seven kids A Zimbabwean trucker has been charged with ill treatment of children after being caught travelling with seven...

8 hours ago

News

New look Laha open for business

Maun’s new and improved, LAHA hotel officially reopened it doors last Tuesday just in time for the festive celebrations. As locals prepare to flock...

8 hours ago

News

Entrenched in the nation

Ram reflects on Choppies’ proud CSI history Leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player, Choppies Enterprise Limited takes great pride in its Corporate Social...

8 hours ago

News

Corruption concern

Govt officials under the microscope in North West North West District Council (NWDC) Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho has expressed concern over corrupt government officials across...

8 hours ago

News

Namibians live in fear of BDF

Damning Namibian report accuse BDF of aggression A report by the National Council standing committee on Home Affairs, Security, Constitutional and Legal Affairs has...

8 hours ago

News

The power of the pen

Primary school pupils encouraged to read and write mote Okavango Research Institute (ORI) of the University of Botswana, in collaboration with Matlapana Primary School...

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.