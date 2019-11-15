Entertainment
Big fish returns with more “Faya”
FreshenUp and be Mophato wa Dezemba
Following his sacking from Gabz FM early this year, which resulted in Comfort Ramatabele’s public meltdown, the man many simply know as “Big Fish” is back on the airwaves.
Ramatebele’s music and educational programme that made him a household name at Gabz FM now airs on Duma FM and was officially launched in Serowe over the weekend.
Ghumba Faya 2.0 as it is officially called airs on Duma FM every Friday evening from 6pm till 9pm.
In an interview with The Voice after a successful launch, Ramatebele said the programme airs in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the American Embassy.
“I’d like to thank both the Ministry and the US Embassy for entrusting me and my talent to advance another key element in the fight against HIV/AIDS and to contribute to the quality of life of Batswana,” he said.
The programme with a new catchy tagline: #FreshenUp and be Mophato wa Dezemba, is an initiative of the Ministry whose intention is to use Ramatebele’s “lyrical arts” to inspire young men aged 11 to 29 to circumcise.
“The essence of the live broadcast in Serowe was to advance the Safe Male Circumcision exercise and the first 300 people to undergo this procedure will get a ticket to the Born and Raised Music Festival on December 22,” he said.
“The Big Fish”, who underwent the procedure of safe male circumcision in 2011 has been raving about the benefits of circumcising, albeit with graphic sexual connotations.
“I’m very happy after eight years to say, it is one of the best decisions of my life,” he added rather mischievously.
Quizzed on how he survived unemployment for so many months, he quickly responded, “If you can’t give them Ghumba Faya, give them Fayawood. I sold mophane firewood for a living,” he said.
“I’ll however remain indebted to Mascom, particularly their Top 8 brand because it was the platform upon which the aforementioned sponsors of Ghumba Faya 2.0 saw the potential and sought my talent,” said Ramatebele.
Mrs. Botswana retains crown
Earlier in October, the unconventional Mrs. Botswana beauty pageant was marred by controversy and chaos as a group of aggrieved contestants petitioned the organizer to re-calculate the scores.
The controversial pageant made headlines when the hopefuls in an interview with The Voice called for independent auditors to be employed to oversee the whole process.
However, the event never materialized because the Chief Organizer, Kgalalelo Lesetedi said she was not pleased with the way the syndicate handled the whole matter in what she termed to be “ruining the brand’s name.”
Sitting in an interview with The Voice this week Lesetedi passionately recounted how she got to start Mrs. Botswana, which debuted in 2017.
“I saw it happening in other countries and I was like ‘Wow! We don’t have that in Botswana, what can a lady like me do? I’m married, so what more can I do?
I’m into the advocacy of happy and healthy marriages. It was a hard beginning, my husband even sold his car to fund my dream because I believed in this thing when no one did.”
In 2017, the crown landed on Keitumetse Motlhasedi and the 2018 crown was won by Keletso Linchwe both of whom went on to compete in China and the Philippines respectively.
Maureen Mathuba managed to snatch the crown this year.
“The first time I heard of Mrs. Botswana was when my sister told me she’s registered my name for the auditions. To me, it was a ‘Wow!’ experience. I have always wanted to be this beauty queen but there were no pageants catering for women with children and moreover, married. Finally there came someone who thought about giving us a chance to enjoy and acknowledge ourselves.”
Mathuba is currently conducting her project on Gender Based Violence and children’s protection.
It also strives to get boys and girls to accept and interact with each other without fear.
In response to the syndicate that pushed for the recalculation of the scores, Mathuba calmly stated, “This is a competition, I won the crown as any of them would have. If I had not, I would still say, this is a competition.’
The effortlessly beautiful woman will be leaving for Mrs.
Universe in China from the 21st December 2019 until the 1st of January 2020 and she promises to bring the crown home.
BIMC, COSBOTS copyright master class to be held
As the last lap into the final preparations of the much-anticipated Botswana International Music Conference (BIMC) gets underway, Copyrights Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) has joined the fray.
BIMC was first held in 2015 to expose local artists to the business side of the music industry.
It has continued to attract a big following over the last four years.
This year’s event has attracted 52 international speakers and delegates as well as 50 local speakers and delegates from various sectors of the music industry.
The man behind the event, veteran promoter and social media commentator Seabelo Modibe has said that international speakers are expected to share insights on Copyright Law and Royalty Management, a topic which has been causing a lot of confusion amongst local artists on how exactly COSBOTS works.
“As BIMC we believe that this Masterclass will help organizations prepare and stay ahead of the curve so that once licensing starts they are well equipped and tooled on Copyright and Royalty Management matters,” Modibe explained.
Next year COSBOTS will commence licensing rights such as reprographics followed by digital and online users of works such as mobile telephony, Over the Top Applications (YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram), streaming services and online broadcasters to name a few.
“BIMC and COSBOTS have found it fit to organize this particular Masterclass to make sure all users, copyrighted works administrators know their responsibilities as per the Copyright Act,” Modibe said.
The Masterclass will be held at the GICC for two days from November 27 -28th.
The speakers list comprises of Karabo Senna (RSA), John Max (Namibia), Adv. Nhlanhla Sibisi (RSA), Adv. Ntsietso Mokitimi Makhofola (RSA), Stephen Hollis, Mirrias Syamutondo (Zambia), Leemisa Molapisi (RSA) to name a few.
The music conference will also offer an opportunity for networking as it will host music distributors such as BET, MTV base, organisers of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, Momix, The Imbizo, Moshito, locally celebrated Gaborone International Music and Culture week (GIMC), the Vic falls carnival just to mention but a few
Celeb edition with Perion
This week a music sensation that has taken the whole country by storm, Perion takes us into his life in this two-minute interview.
Q. You have become quite a strong contender in the music industry since your hit single Lejebeje; briefly tell us about your music career.
A. My hit single Lejebejebe did incredibly well and that was probably the highlight of my career.
It was rough and tough when I first started because my music did not really get recognition and that can somehow lead to giving up as artists, but I kept on going and trying new things and new sound.
Q. Now I sit back and think back and I guess it is true one has to fall before you reach the top.What was your lowest point in life?
A. I think it would have to be back in 2008 when I lost my mom.
She was my everything.
Q. After her passing everything took a wrong turn because she raised me as a single parent and she was my support system, she was all I had.Sorry to hear that, How did you survive afterwards?
A. Music became the only way I could express myself and open up.
Q. Music kept me going and became my pillar; I just get in the music and forget about problems it is my own world.What is your fondest memory of your childhood?
A. Fondest childhood memory was when I got my first bicycle it was actually the in thing to own one and me being the first to get one out of all my friends in the neighborhood was Gold for me. (laughs)
Q. Who was the last person you texted and what did you say
A. Last person I texted was my best friend and we were about to head to the studio.
Q. Any new music on the works?
A. I am working on quite a number of singles, but at the moment you actually came at the right time as I have just secured collaboration with one of the biggest Nigerian artist.
Q. The song is almost complete so be on the lookout for that one. What advice would you give your 10 –year- old self?
A. The advice I I’d give to my 10- year- old self would be to learn how to adapt, compromise and overcome.
Q. Who is your celebrity crush locally?
A. Definitely Seneo Mabengano, former Miss Botswana.
Q. What is your current favorite song?
Q. Wale ft. Jeremiah -ON CHILL If you had one superpower what would that be?
A. If I could be able to get to any place in the world when I think of it and just be there with a snap of a finger that would be dope.
- Tell me five things people don’t know about you.
- I am the last born in our family
- I am short tempered
- I produce and write my own music
- .I am a great cook.
- Both my parents are late
