Miss Plus Africa Botswana committee will hold a fundraising picnic at the scenic Tantebane Game Ranch – located on the outskirts of Tsamaya – this Saturday.

The event will include a book reading and auction to raise funds for the pageant.

Speaking to Grooving, Miss Plus Africa Botswana Director, Samantha Pearl Kebadiretse told attendants to expect an action-packed day in a stunningly beautiful natural setting.

“We will also be having a boat ride, game drive, and will be serving lunch and interacting with our supporters. The event kick starts at 10 am,” said Kebadiretse.