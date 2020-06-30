Politics
Big guns poised for BPF switch?
The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) is reportedly set to bolster its ranks by once again dipping into the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) reserves.
Currently the Biggie Butale-led organisation boasts three Members of Parliament – the Serowe-based trio of Leepetswe Lesedi, Tshekedi Khama and Baratiwa Mathoothe.
By Wednesday morning the party included 18 councillors amongst its members, with seven further arrivals expected to join from Serowe and Palapye imminently.
The BPF’s 57 Constituency Chairpersons are due to meet at the weekend, with the leading item on the agenda said to be the planning of a press conference to welcome the new arrivals.
As well as the councillors, those who will reportedly be welcomed into the ‘Ke Nako’ fold include political heavyweights: Ignatius Moswaane, Prince Maele and Mephato Reatile.
According to a well-placed source within the party, another high profile BDP member, the MP for Nata/Gweta, Polson Majaga has also expressed interest in crossing the political divide.
However, the source claimed Majaga has been asked to wait until the conclusion of his defilement case, which is still before court.
“They feel the case may overshadow the whole excitement,” explained the insider.
When asked about the alleged looming arrivals, the BPF’s Secretary-General, Roselyn Panzirah Matshome was slightly vague in her response.
“As a party, we are constantly looking to grow and there is a lot of places for all Batswana concerned for the future of our country. We acknowledge that the rampant mismanagement and corruption especially evidenced with COVID -19 has shown many people and leaders that the country under Masisi is burning. Many want to join us. But at this point we cannot say that the people mentioned [Moswaane, Maele, Reatile] are joining the BPF. However, we would like them to join us,” Matshome told The Voice.
The Voice’s DANIEL CHIDA gives his expert opinion on the likelihood of Moswaane, Maele and Reatile being BPF bound.
Ignatius Moswaane
The MP for Francistown West has been vocal on several national issues. His outbursts have been viewed by some as disrespectful to the party.
The maverick politician has never been afraid to speak his mind and put his people before the party – a trait that makes Moswaane extremely popular with his constituents but causes the BDP hierarchy to view him with a wary eye.
Currently, Moswaane can win Francistown West under any party ticket.
However, he insists he is not going anywhere, saying simply, “It’s a blue lie – I am not leaving BDP!”
Prince Maele
The former MP for Lerala/Maunatlala and former Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services contested the 2019 elections as an Independent candidate after he was dismissed from the ruling party.
A close acquaintance to former President and BPF Patron, Ian Khama, on the surface Maele’s journey to BPF appears long overdue.
However, Maele maintains he has never indicated to anyone that he is joining the BPF.
“Although my friends from the BPF talk to me about joining them, I take it is not official because they don’t hold any positions in the party,” was his response when asked about supposed his ‘new home’.
Mephato Reatile
The MP for Jwaneng/ Mabutsane joined the BDP from Botswana National Front (BNF) during Khama’s tenure.
Indeed, he has a long, deep-rooted association with the former President – a relationship that has reportedly hindered his chances of getting a Cabinet call-up.
Although it would certainly not come as a surprise if he were to join BPF, Reatile has gone on record to dispel such talk.
Politics
Dissecting the effects of lockdown
On Friday evening, Government announced that Greater Gaborone would return to lockdown at midnight.
The decision was a precautionary measure after it emerged there were 12 probable cases of Covid-19 in the area.
Although the lockdown proved short-lived and was lifted on Monday, the lack of notice at which it was called took many by surprise.
It created uncertainty amongst the business community and indeed the country in general, making it incredibly difficult to plan ahead.
On Wednesday morning, the Covid Task Force cancelled its usual morning update, causing widespread speculation that another lockdown was imminent.
Amid the confusion, The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA spoke to different people to get their views on the effects of lockdown on the country.
Botho Seboko: Executive Director, BOCONGO
The long-term effects of Covid-19 are as wide as the arrays of life-defining human life.
For Botswana, this is a scary movie brought to life.
You will remember Botswana’s Economy has failed to create industries that can relieve both the mining and tourism sector in times like these and there is no indication that we are learning any need for self-reliance in times of disasters such as this one.
The long-term effects will be mostly felt by the middle class who have either taken pay cuts and are at the edge of losing their jobs, which are at the moment protected by the instructions for the SOE.
This is so because their vehicle loans and mortgages are attached to their monthly salaries.
Worse than the middle class will be the poor, the women and children who largely form part of the informal sector – the hardest hit by these sporadic lockdowns.
Agribusinesses are suffering; the transport industry is on its deathbed, particularly ones in the cross-border tourism sector.
All this cumulatively indicates that with no resilience evidence on our economy, all sectors will struggle into the future of uncertainty. Our sector, the NGO sector, with our international donors battling Covid in their own countries, and Government of Botswana single handily enjoying domestic resource mobilisation, NGOs are doomed.
Diba Diba: Chairman of Law Society
The economy is and has already been badly affected. Our economy’s mainstay is diamonds and tourism. The sale of diamonds is not possible at the moment. The tourism sector is closed. This is going to have serious effect on our country.
Some companies, even those owned by the government, are reported to already be failing to pay their employees. Soon companies might close down and jobs will be lost.
It is bleak. However, I think, the pandemic has given us an opportunity to recalibrate our economy with an aim to be more self-reliant, to adopt deliberate policy and legal positions to empower citizens to play a more meaningful, if not leading, role in the economy.
I also believe that it has exposed weaknesses in the provision of public services, especially in areas such as public health and education. These have to be improved significantly!
See how, for example, our government has been running around schools to construct basic amenities which should have always been there in the first place.
I think the biggest effect of the pandemic is that going forward, citizens will be more conscious of whom they vote to lead them.
They will scrutinize political players more critically to determine if what they are promising meets with their minimum expectations. And they will hold them to account.
Lastly, our disaster management system will always have to be on point.
As regards our courts, cases which were scheduled over the lockdown period have to be rescheduled.
Some of these have been pending in the system for years.
This means more delay to the cases and the parties involved.
It might be very expensive to deal with the backlog.
Obakeng Matlou: Entrepreneur (Brand Strategist), Dikgosi Media
The first lockdown was welcome for all intents and purposes. What was not was the badly conceived second round of the latter.
Why am I miffed about it? This is because while persistence in the imposition of endless lockdowns may be helpful as far as being able to prevent our healthcare systems from crumbling or becoming overwhelmed by the sick, the trade-off is graver, in that it leaves the economy completely ailing.
Persistence with lockdown will snowball into other unfortunate situations.
If the citizens are kept shacked in the homes, not only will there be devastation socially, but also negative ramifications economically. This would wreak havoc, especially for SMMEs.
Recently, I was rudely awakened to horrifying statistics from Minister of Nationality, Immigration, and Gender Affairs, Anna Mokgethi that during lockdown alone, over 132 defilement cases were recorded as a result of lockdown, surely this can’t be sustained, a matter of fact, we should be concerned.
It is incontrovertible that all businesses were hurt by the first lockdown because most businesses weren’t prepared and therefore had no plans to continue operating during the lockdown.
Such businesses are on the brink of collapse. Should another lockdown be administered, job losses will be inevitable as that would be tantamount to rubbing salt to an already dire unemployment reality.
Families and businesses would be decimated by any more lockdowns.
I’d strongly caution those leading the fight against Covid-19 to have that as the last, and not first resort to any imminent threat as the alternative is far grimmer.
Caesar Tshupelo: Business Botswana Construction Sector Chairman
The Covid-19 pandemic has heavily impacted the built environment and construction globally and Botswana was no exception.
All operations in the construction industry were halted when the lockdown was enacted from the 2 April that ended on the 7 May. But there was nothing the industry could do but to abide by the set Covid-19 protocols.
The pandemic has taught us that we need to re-think how we do things post Covid-19, both the contractors and professionals in the built environment.
One of the most compliant matters was around Occupational, Safety and Health as being a key integral part of the construction industry and the employment of Safety Health and Environnement (SHE) professionals in our construction sites.
The architects, planners, interior designers, and engineers, will have to re-think the way we design spaces in the future from the lessons learned from Covid-19.
A new way of communications for holding meetings will have to be changed from the traditional sit-in meetings and utilise the digital platforms and move for virtual meetings. Only site inspections will need physical bodies to be present.
Collaborations between procuring entities (clients) and all stakeholders in infrastructure projects are to be the norm going forward in all future works and contracts.
The wanting aspect that is lacking was capacity building and Entrepreneurial mentorship especially our citizen-owned companies.
Certain reforms are very much needed to make for a very adaptable industry that will be ready for future pandemics.
A lot of emphasis on research and innovation is needed in the construction industry and the adoption of green sustainable technologies for Sustainable Development Goals.
The training of professionals in the construction industry would need to be aligned with the visions of the new norms that have been created by the post Covid-19 thought processes.
Companies will need to mentor the young graduates, youths, women and people living with disabilities.
News
President Masisi must resign- BPF
The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) is gravely concerned with the level of corruption that is fast becoming a pandemic in the country.
Even more alarming is the fact that reports linking the ruling party leadership to corrupt activities and shady business dealings reached President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who during the 2019 election campaign declared he would tackle corruption and mismanagement “bare-knuckled.
” Less than two years in office, Masisi seems to have acquired massive wealth overnight, with among other things, reported two ranches in Ghanzi and Sekoma. Along with newly acquired large chunks of land all over the country, he is now reported to be bidding for a government-owned ranch, Banyana Farms, undermining the set rules that disallow anyone with a ranch to partake in the bidding for any government-owned farm. Moreover, being among the shortlisted three farmers, Masisi’s position disadvantages other bidders.
The President’s business dealings and partnerships are of great concern and smack of State capture Gupta style. The revelation that Masisi is a business partner to Choppies CEO, Ramachandran Ottapathu is of grave concern, raising questions of how the President of the land can actively undertake business with controversial businessmen: whose operations (Choppies) have been a subject of investigation and even suspension from the Botswana Stock Exchange for not adhering to business ethics and accounting processes.
Just recently, Ram’s new business was said to have acquired P200 million funding from a government entity, the Botswana Development Corporation. And today we woke up to the news that the government has signed a P270 million pension deal, without tendering, with Choppies. This is a deal signed under the State of Public Emergency which gives the President unique powers to run the government.
It is not inconceivable to deduce that the State of Emergency, which was hurried through the special sitting of Parliament in March, was used, and will be abused to the benefit of the President.
The level of corruption has gone high during this period of SoE and Covid-19 pandemic has been a source of enrichment for the President, his cabinet, some in the BDP, and his business partners, who sadly are not indigenous Batswana, ‘Batswana ba sekei’ he claimed to fight for during electioneering. As the President and his partners have found a captive meal ticket through the crisis, Batswana continue to suffer in abject poverty, unemployment, and uncertainty. Repression is taking the route.
Just days into State of Public Emergency, opposition activists were arrested, tortured, and charged allegedly just for airing their views on the state of governance of the Covid-19 pandemic. This calls for concern as to how far the Masisi regime can go to silence dissent.
The recent blacklisting of Botswana by the European Union and economic outlook downgrading by the Moodys Rating Agency, under Masisi’s watch is a clear sign that our country is mismanaged.
Until and unless the rot and mismanagement of the economy are stopped, Botswana under Masisi is sliding into the dark periods of corruption, looting, and ultimately dictatorship.
It is in this regard that the BPF calls on President Masisi to resign with immediate effect. We also call on the civil society, opposition parties, the media, and patriots to stand up against all these ills and speak with one voice and say enough is enough.
Biggie Ganda Butale
President
Botswana Patriotic Front
Sponsored ads
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
Fists fly as wife, daughter beat suspected mistress
Big guns poised for BPF switch?
ABSA-lutely broke
Zim assault victim deported
Makgalemele approaches Khama for a job
Gone to the dogs
Dottie releases Sengwe Se Teng
M Jein goes international
Celeb edition with Ozi F Teddy
Makaleng music fest donates to Pelaelo JSS
Things they say:
Little ngwana and village app
Dear Serame
Ozi F Teddy vs Sasa Klaas
C-Ru’s COVID blues
Yanos vol 2 released
Bum note for gospel gig
Feel the heat from Fondo fire
Local awards show planned
ATI in Police custody, Duma Boko to the rescue
Bridget Motsepe-Radebe responds to Afriforum
Senior officers suspended over flouted procurement
Lobatse suspects quizzed over money laundering
WUC to resume water disconnections
Wild wild west
A.T.I is free
Expat businesses bleed the economy- Moswaane
Botswana runs out of fuel
Escaped criminal suspects nabbed
Suspected serial rapist nabbed
Lucky Sefalana customer wins a brand new car
Thieves assault and rob a Chinese couple
Ipelegeng has not been cancelled- Molale
More donations for Lotsane Senior
Makgalemele approaches Khama for a job
ABSA-lutely broke
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
Zim assault victim deported
Gone to the dogs
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News4 days ago
A.T.I is free
-
Business2 days ago
Expat businesses bleed the economy- Moswaane
-
News2 days ago
Botswana runs out of fuel
-
News2 days ago
Escaped criminal suspects nabbed
-
News2 days ago
Suspected serial rapist nabbed
-
Sponsored Content2 days ago
Lucky Sefalana customer wins a brand new car
-
News1 day ago
Thieves assault and rob a Chinese couple
-
News1 day ago
Ipelegeng has not been cancelled- Molale