Big players anniversary

Francistown’s only high tech-games room, Big Players will celebrate its one year anniversary this Sunday at Tati River Mall.

Opened last year in December. The games room unit features games such as basketball, VAR/3D machines, a mini-park for children and a children’s casino that uses fake coins.

To celebrate their one year mile-stone, Big Players will bring kwasa-kwasa muso Franco and his band Afro Musica for the Sunday extravaganza.

There’ll be mystery draws for big gifts and a clown and face painting for kids.

Admission is P30, which will be given as a voucher to be redeemed at the end of the event.

Activities will start from 09:30 until 2100hrs.