Big players anniversary
Francistown’s only high tech-games room, Big Players will celebrate its one year anniversary this Sunday at Tati River Mall.
Opened last year in December. The games room unit features games such as basketball, VAR/3D machines, a mini-park for children and a children’s casino that uses fake coins.
To celebrate their one year mile-stone, Big Players will bring kwasa-kwasa muso Franco and his band Afro Musica for the Sunday extravaganza.
There’ll be mystery draws for big gifts and a clown and face painting for kids.
Admission is P30, which will be given as a voucher to be redeemed at the end of the event.
Activities will start from 09:30 until 2100hrs.
MaitengweTitose festive bash
BW Entertainers will invade Maitengwe village for the 1st Edition of Maitengwe Titose Festive Bash at Itenge Lodge (Manjoo Kaisara’s place near Maitengwe Border on the river bank).
The Boxing Day event features RB2 DJs such as Fondo Fire, Geespot and Fezz Motaz.
Before the show there will be an activation at the football grounds during the 1600hrs games.
Artists from the village will also be given the platform to rub shoulders with the seasoned DJs.
MC will be the comedian, Thapelo Malani.
Entrance is P40.
Shanti Lo for gin and jazz show
This Saturday, Masa Square Hotel will shut the year down in style with the first ever Gin and Live Jazz festival with performances by Tshepi Live and Shanti-Lo.
The event starts from 1400hrs until 2200hrs and is in partnership with: Gin Lou, Tanqueray, Beefeater, Whitley Neil and Tragelaphus.
Ticket are selling for P500 inclusive of five gin shots, a meal and a panama hat.
Mayor’s minor mistake
The newly elected Mayor of Gaborone had an embarrassing moment this week when he was denied entry to the VIP section during one of the Mascom Top 8 matches.
Father Maphongo, or should I say the honorable, was told in no uncertain term that he wasn’t allowed VIP access because of his casual footwear.
I must admit I initially thought the over zealous security personnel had not recognized the Mayor.
Fortunately the main man’s blushes were spared as a kind hearted Samaritan lent him a smarter pair of shoes and Maphongo was allowed in!
Welcome to the big city, Mr Mayor, where you’ve got to dress to impress!
