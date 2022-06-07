Connect with us

SPIN CITY AT AIRPORT JUNCTION
SPIN CITY AT AIRPORT JUNCTION
SPINCITY

Business

Big Weekend – 03 June,2022

By

Published

SPIN CITY AT AIRPORT JUNCTION

Spin City will host its 1st Annual All White Car Stance Show this Saturday at Airport Junction.

Competitors will come against each on a number of categories such as, Low Limbo, Best interior, Best Dem, Best paint Motorsport Fashion Show and Crowd Favourite among others.

In between,there will be entertainment by DJ Timber, Kenzie Kid and BBE Police. Tickets are selling for P80 in advance and P100 at the gate while kids will be charged P50 entry fee.

DJ CHRISTOS IN TOWN

One of the South African longest spinning and influential house DJ-cum-Producer, DJ Christos will be the main act at Rhapsody Restaurant at Sebele this Friday.

The legendary DJ who released hits such as, Weekend Special released in 2012, Outta Sight in 2014 and Heaven Sent released in 2020 will play along DJ Maths, Jam N I and Trax.

The energetic, Gabs Diva will be the host.

Dj Christos in town

DJ-CHRISTOS

SENIOR OAT AT NOTWANE CLUB

The All In You hit maker, Senior Oat will tonight entertain revellers at Notwane Lifestyle Club courtesy of the MC of the moment, Hey Nyena.

SENIOR OAT AT NOTWANE CLUB

SENIOR-OAT

Also performing at the event will be FME DJs, LE Spooner, Hapex Guru, Teaz, Casper The DJ, Vaughnkex, Zeak The GXD and DJ Billy. Entrance is P70

 

