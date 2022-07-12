Connect with us

Big weekend 08 July 2022
JOYOUS CELEBRATION CONCERT

Entertainment

Joyous Celebration date revealed

The gospel show to end all gospel shows,The Life Changing Concert with joyous Celebration is back following a long break due to Covid 19 pandemic.

The show, which is the brainchild of Joe Manuel of BraveHeart will take place on the 29th of October at the UB Indoor Sports Arena.

The award winning group which does live performances was started by three close friends, Jabu Hlongwane, Lindelani Mkhize and Mthunzi Namba in 1996.

FROST

Oak The Champ vs Frostbite at Tlotlo Voltage

Tlotlo hotel is bringing back grooving days and happy hour specials but this time on Sundays and not Fridays like before.

This coming Sunday, Tlotlo Hotel and Conference Centre pool together with the new Voltage Club will have the likes of Oak The Champ with Frostbite giving revellers and Sunday Soccer fanatics a memorable show.

Also on the guest list will be United Artists Social Club DJs such as Jivemore, FondoFire, Pekay and Tydo. Admission is free.

PROVERB

Proverb coming to Notwane Lifestyle

South African Rapper, producer and Television personality, Tebogo Thapelo Thekisho aka Proverb will be in the country at the end of the month courtesy of Dreamers Avenue.

Well-known for his role in Idols SA, Proverb through ProTips Entrepreneurship Masterclass will be supported by Norah Mc Aslin and Pako Moshaga with Botho Mothudi as the host for an event with a primary mandate to inspire and motivate young entrepreneurs and to create a platform for them to learn and share challenges they face on their journey as entrepreneurs.

It will be hosted on July 30th at Notwane Lifestyle Club and entrance fee P100.

The event kicks off at 1100hrs until 1600hrs.

