BIG WEEKEND 09 September 2022
FIZZY THE DJ

Entertainment

Fizzing up the twerk party

Dam View inn Cafe in Otse is slowly establishing itself as one of the best entertainment places around Gaborone.

This Friday, the joint will host the Twerk Party with Fizzy The DJ in charge of fizzing up the fun.

Helping revelers get the groove on, DJ Janito, Carspan and DJ Also Known As will also take turns on the deck.

Imagine the whole bar twerking – I’m sure Shaya would not want to miss that!

The good times continue on Saturday, when DJ Mimi joins the resident DJs for a ‘Diplomatic Affair’ with All White the theme for the night.

Entrance for both events is free.

Lerala comes to life

The sleepy, dusty village of Lerala is set to wake from its slumber thanks to ‘First In Lounge Gardens’.

The venue will host the African Attire Day on 1st October with a sizzling show that include the likes of Mlesho Kai1, African Yard, Naisiboy, Dee Cee SA, Kitso, Ramoninge, M.T.H, Moruti Alec and Radijo – truly a line-up worth getting out of bed for!

Backing up the big hitters will be: DJ Olga, Mafhapha, Chris Pounds, Pekay, Naenae, Mimi and others. MCs for the event will be Swaepa, Fidel and Maraporapo.

Tickets are selling for P50 early bird, P70 standard and P100 at the gate.

HOT: Joshmore drops 5th single

Joshmore’s brilliant beat

BW is expecting more from Joshmore after the Kanye crooner’s blazing new tune ‘Ngeke’ reached our ears this week.

Released last Friday, the high-tempo Amapiano track features the likes of DJ Kap, KSB and Thapelo wa Mojuta.

Although he has already dropped four previous singles, BW feels this is the one that will open big doors for him.

Recorded at Mark Media Studios and Big Teeh Productions, with DJ KSB doing the mixing and mastering, ‘Ngeke’ could just be the beat of the summer.

RATINGS: 8/10

