Big Weekend 17 June 2022

Dalom kids at Notwane Club

South African Disco powerhouse group, Dalom Kids will be in the country tomorrow courtesy of WUSA Africa’s Stop Gender Based Violence Music Festival.

The show that will be held at Notwane Lifestyle Club will feature Charma Gal, Ubuntu band and Figos.

Also forming part of the line up will be Maatla Ephraim Basha, Mlesho, Chabo, Fezz Motaz, BJB, Motlha and Oscar Chakabuya among others.

Tido Da Plug, Baldwin Bals, Husky Voice, Malakista and Mosa will be MCs for the night. Tickets are selling for P100 standard and P500 VIP.

Rock and Roll Show

Another rock music festival will take place on the 2nd July at Luna Gardens in Maun.

The show that comes courtesy of Metal Bench Promotions will feature the likes of Overthrust, Dust N Fire, Samehunduras, Remuda, Scratch from Mozambique and Drum Fish from South Africa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The show kicks off at 1400hrs and tickets are P100.

DJ Vetkuk vs Mahoota battle at Cigar Lounge

Lecco Entertainment in association with Cigar Lounge will be host to DJ Vetkuk Vs Mahoota on Thursday next week at the Phakalane based club.

The two will be supported by FME DJs, Geespeezy, Chopa, Benyboi, Shimrock and Zanele as the MC.

Doors open at 2000hrs before 2100hrs and P100 after.