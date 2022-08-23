Big weekend 19 August 2022

K-LO back to Zambia

Local comedian, Katlo Lekgowe who goes by stage name, K- LO will return again to Zambia where he will headline, The Kopala Comedy festival at the Garden Court in the mining town of Kitwe, next week Friday.

The show, which is brought to you by Make Sense Production and dubbed The International Experience will not only have K- LO but other comedians such as, Napoleone Ehmah from Uganda.

From the host country will be Vubwi, Gabbi, Chingliz, King Paul, IDC Light, Junior Bally, Ndine and BA Emma .

In 2018, K- LO took part in the ZED Laugh festival in Lusaka, a show that had attracted comedians from 10 different countries Zambia to perform.

Prez Beats honored

Notwane Lifestyle Club will hold a music festival to honour one of the Hip hop legends, Prez Beats next week Saturday.

The show which is dubbed, Music Is Forever Concert, will also see rapper, Kast coming in as a guest performer.

The show kicks off at 1600hrs until late and tickets are selling for P120 early bird, standard, P140 and Double P200.

Tarz- B’ s different album

Mmoloki Bapasi better known as Tarz-B’s third album is one of its own kind.

The 12-track album titled, Radikika Reloaded has different genres such as Disco, Traditional, Folk and Jazz.

He features artists such as Shumba Ratshega, Madala, Dr Tawanda, ATI, Charma Gal, Ev Keys, Mingo, Zolani and Kalahari.

Some of the songs are, Kgwedi e fedile, Sponono, Don’t Stress and Rabaki.