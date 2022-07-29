Connect with us

Big weekend 29 July 2022
Master KG and Franco invade Gantsi

Events 101 Priceless Memories will host the much awaited, Gantsi Invasion festival on Saturday.

The show which will be held at Koketso Farm will feature the likes of South Africa’s Jerusalem hit maker, Master KG, Sdala B and Paige, DJ Ngwazi, Franco, VeeMampeezy, Scar, Kabelo Tiro and Gouveia.

Also on the line up for the massive show will be Rraagwe Tinana, Obza, DJ Sly, Sunlight and Rass Cappello among others.

Hey Nyeenaah will be the MC.

Tickets are on sale at P150 single, double, P250 and P1500 VIP.

CHEF GUSTOS

Chef Gustos and Hanc to rock Hill Side

It looks like Gantsi will be the most busiest village this weekend with another festival billed for Friday (today) at Hill Talk Nite Club.

Performing at the show will be Chef Gustos, Han C, Sly, Cooper, Bekz, Rass and Mr T as the Mc.

Gate pass is P60.

BRAND AMBASSADOR SUITS AFRICA: Thapelo Malani

Malani made Suits Africa ambassador

Virtually impaired comedian, Thapelo Malani is the brand ambassador of Suits Africa, a locally owned business that supplies formal and casual wear, corporate and wedding suits.

Malani who works under Major Moves Comedy Stable will be provided with a new suit in all his corporate events for two years.

Some of the celebrities to have been dressed by Suits Africa include, Charma Gal, Mapetla, DJ Twaza and Maatla Ephraim Basha.

