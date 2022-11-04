BIg weekend fri 04 November 4, 2022

Scar celebrates 20 years in the music industry in style

Local hip hop artist, Scar has decided to treat his fans to a banging single dubbed ‘Big Man’ which was picked from his upcoming project to celebrate 20 years in the music industry.

At the age of 18, rapper-born Thato Matlhaphiri dropped his debut hip-hop album titled ‘Illegal Act’ which made him one of the pioneers of African hip-hop in Botswana

Scar’s phenomenal career took him places in a short period of time, from being a multiple Channel O Awards nominee, and one-time winner (Best Hip Hop), traveling the rest of Africa as a judge on Idols Africa to a sterling radio career.

Black Coffee coming to town

One of the most decorated Disc jockeys (DJ) and Producer, Black Coffee is set to invade Botswana (Tlokweng) on the 12th of November 2022 at a musical event dubbed ‘Kulture’.

Over the last two decades, Black Coffee has fully established his presence as one of the most prominent names in electronic music and has continuously shattered boundaries across the board.

In just a matter of years, Black Coffee has become one of the top artists in the world.

He has even headlined assumed residency in global dance music hot spots such as Ibiza, Mykonos, and Las Vegas on top of endless stops, while also maintaining an impressive tour schedule of over 150 shows per year.

Local musical heavyweights such as Mpho Sebina, Dato Seiko, HanC, Benny T, Dj Sly, Casper The Dj, and Dj Cue BW just to mention a few will get a chance to showcase their talents at the event.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For revelers to go and dance their shoes off, students will have to pay P200.00 for a ticket, while general access costs P350.00 and P1250.00 for VIP, Tickets are sold at Webtickets online and Spar outlets.

GIMC Afro Tech 3.0 billed for Friday

Gaborone International Music and Culture (GIMC) presents the GIMC Afro Tech 3.0 which will feature talented Disc Spinners such as Caiiro, Vitoto, Teaz, JAM-N-I, Casper The Dj, Hapex Guru, Benny T, Romeo, Tefo Foxx at GameCity Rooftop this Friday.

Tickets are going for P200 standard, Golden Circle ,P1800.00 and VVIP costs P3500.00 at Webticket.