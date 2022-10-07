Big weekend Fri 07 September 2022

Caiiro coming for Afro Tech 3.0

There is no rest for Fish Pabalinga with Gaborone International Music Festival bringing another Afro Tech 3.0.

Having held successful events in the past, the Afro Tech 3.0 has a massive line up that includes, Caiiro, Vitoto, Teaz, Jam-N-I Benny T, Casper The DJ and Hapex Guru.

The event which will take place on November 04th at Game City Rooftop has VVIP section going for P3000, Golden Circle P1500 and normal for P200.

Epic Fridays at the voltage

The Voltage at Tlotlo Hotel presents Epic Fridays with DJ Mo as the host.

The event will also have guests such as ZAH, Tido The Plug from RB2, Hype DJs, Olga Mafapha and Gerry.

Doors open at 2000hrs and entrance is free.

DJ X drops Phinda Mzala

A Motswana based in the United Kingdom, Gabriel Phinda who goes by the name , DJ X has released a 13- track album called Phinda Mzala.

Some of the notable beats from the Amapiano album include, Kuku, I do, Unobubele and Sondela.

He features X Mile and DJ Jabs. The album was released under X Manhunt records.

RATINGS: 8/10