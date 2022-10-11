Blessed is the hand that gives

Twelve Apostolic Church donates food hampers

The Twelve Apostolic Church of Alfa was in a giving mood over the Independence Holidays, holding an all night prayer vigil on Saturday after donating food hampers to needy villagers in the afternoon.

The prayer session was also preceded by a walk and litter pick through Maitengwe village, where the church’s headquarters are located.

Held under the theme ‘Giving thanks in all circumstances’, the religious outfit’s Secretary General, Kedisaletse Mbise Kayama, explained this was meant as a message of thanksgiving to the Almighty as the country continues to recover from Covid-19.

As a build up to the vigil, the church organised a ‘clean-up’ crusade, picking litter all the way from the kgotla to the main temple.

“The purpose of the activity was to promote environmental hygiene. Every time after holidays litter is always scattered everywhere hence the need for cleanliness,” stated Kayama.

“Upon arrival at the temple, 15 families were given food hampers which included the less privileged, widows, elderly and the disabled,” she continued, explaining the donation was to remind those experiencing hardships in life that God will never forsake them.

Thanking the church for their kindness, Maitengwe Chief, Mphala Mengwe noted such acts can make a huge difference to people’s lives.

“After the holidays the village is left dirty because people were busy drinking throwing bottles and tins everywhere. The church took a good decision to help clean up. We also thank them for having seen the need to give those in need food hampers,” said the Kgosi.