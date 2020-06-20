News
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
*American based Motswana pays P1100 police charge
Eleven Blue Jacket Street photographers were yesterday arrested and charged by the Botswana police for breaching the Covid-19 social distancing protocol.
The Friday arrest comes after another group of photographers was arrested on Wednesday.
The two arrests were condemned by social commentators and attracted the attention of the city’s political leadership.
The Francistown City Council Finance Committee and some councillors met with the photographers on Friday to get first hand information on their challenges and how they could be resolved.
Councillor Modiri Lucas told The Voice online that the 11 arrested were charged P200 each. “We pleaded with the police to give the photographers until Monday to settle the charge.
“In such hard times P200 is a lot of money, most can’t afford that in a day,” Lucas said.
He said the story of the photographers however caught the attention of a Motswana based in New York, America who sent P1100 to help pay the police charge.
“In total they need P2200 to settle the charge, we’ll meet on Monday as Councillors to see how we can raise the remaining balance,” he said.
Lucas said the photographers were also drilled on Covid-19 protocols like social distancing. “Its important that only photographers with cameras come to work. They should not bring their friends, to avoid crowding,”Lucas said.
He further said he managed to secure the name Blue Jacket Photographers (Pty) with CIPA for the young photographers.
“As a former freelance photographer myself I know the struggle they go through and I believe these hustlers will make it in life through their lenses,” Lucas said.
News
Mentally ill uncle rapes niece, 12
A 27-year-old mentally ill man reportedly raped his 12-year-old niece at Masebosebo lands near Gakgatla village last Sunday afternoon.
The girl had been playing near the road with the other four at around 2pm when the mentally ill uncle who stays in a different yard passed by and she requested him to give her 50 thebe to buy some fresh chips.
Superintendent Moses Kwarare of Thamaga police said in an interview that further investigations by the police had revealed that the man is a patient who normally visits Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital for check-ups.
The mentally ill man, according to the police boss, is said to have asked the girl to follow him to get the requested 50 thebe.
When they reached the nearest bush the uncle tripped the young girl and and forcibly had sex with her.
Later the girl managed to escape and rushed home to report the incident.
Kwarare said it is the seventh case of rape recorded in his station since January this year.
On February they had only one case, they recorded three cases in March and two cases in May and April. “In most of the reported rape cases, the victims know the suspects. Some are the ex-boyfriends while others are men who usually request for love relationships and when their proposals fail, they end up raping the victims,” explained the concerned Kwarare noting that in two of the cases the victims were raped by ex-boyfriends while in the other four they were raped by men they had turned down.
News
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
A 25-year-old Shashemooke man has been charged with a single count of unlawful wounding after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times.
The suspect, Thuso Obonye appeared before Francistown Magistrate Court last Thursday, where his plea was reserved.
It is alleged that three days earlier, Obonye repeatedly stabbed his lover, Gobuamang Motshegetsi with a knife, causing several wounds to her body.
He is then said to have fled the scene before his mother eventually handed him into the cops on Wednesday morning.
During his arraignment, Obonye pleaded for bail, claiming he had spoken to the complainant and that she was recovering well.
“She told me she might be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. I spoke to her while I was in custody at Gerald Police Station over the phone,” he said.
Although the Investigation Officer, Fridah Jotia dismissed the suspect’s claims as lies, The Voice later established that Motshegetsi was in fact discharged from hospital the very same day (11 June).
“All prisoners are searched before detention with their properties kept in safe custody so there is no how he could get access to his phone.
“The victim is in a critical condition and we have not recorded her statement or that of the other eye-witnesses. I was only handed the docket for investigations two days back so we plead the accused be remanded in custody,” said the Investigating Officer.
Jotia duly got his wish and the accused was denied bail.
Sponsored ads
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
Mentally ill uncle rapes niece, 12
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
Drowned fishermen retrieved
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Unfriendly fire
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Who cares?
GCC owed P7 million in billboards advertising
President Masisi must resign- BPF
PAC chairperson calls for its sitting
Corpse swap
Married woman sues ‘boyfriend’’s baby mama
Four teens from same school fall pregnant
Targeting a super spot
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Unfriendly fire
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Corpse swap
President Masisi must resign- BPF
Who cares?
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
BMC turnaround strategy unveiled
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Homecoming
Four teens from same school fall pregnant
Relegated teams unhappy with BFA decision to end league
Drowned fishermen retrieved
GCC owed P7 million in billboards advertising
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
Married woman sues ‘boyfriend’’s baby mama
Looting halted
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
-
News3 days ago
Unfriendly fire
-
News2 days ago
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
-
News2 days ago
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
-
News2 days ago
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
-
News2 days ago
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
-
News2 days ago
Drowned fishermen retrieved
-
Business2 days ago
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent