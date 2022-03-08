Bo mabina go tsholwa

It is now a norm in sport that athletes preparing for major events do not get the necessary support.

After the team qualifies, usually everyone comes out of the woodworks and wants to jump on board.

Shaya observed in dismay as the Senior Women Football team prepared for AWCON qualifiers and the Botswana Football Association could not even organise a friendly match for our ladies.

Besides, we do not even have women football league in this country.

The team qualified last week Wednesday and boom, true to form, the Botswana National Sports Commission organised a dinner after the game.

Why didn’t they use the funds to organise an international friendly match as part of the preparations?

As if that was not shameful enough, when the team arrived at the venue, food was finished and the Mares had nothing to eat.

Right now ba didimetse (they are quiet).

The excitement was just for that day.

Wait until the team is left with may be a month to go to Morocco in July.

Everyone would be clamouring to tag along.

Shaya won’t be surprised to see more football administrators at AWCON than technical team members but we will be watching with a hawk’s eye.

This must stop!