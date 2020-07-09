News
Body of Limko student expected home Friday
The body of a Limkokwing University of Creative Technology student who died in Malaysia almost a month ago is expected home tomorrow (Friday) morning.
The Voice is reliably informed that the flight carrying the body of Lesedi Mokete is expected to touch down at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport Friday morning.
The deceased’s uncle has confirmed that the young woman died of a condition she had struggled with for a long time.
Mokete graduated in October 2017 with a BA Honours Degree in Broadcasting and Journalism, but was awarded sponsorship for further studies in Malaysia. She was scheduled to graduate this year.
Her former classmates remember her as a brilliant, reserved, and well informed student who hardly spent time idle.
Due to COVID19 regulations, the planned memorial service for Mokete will be brief and only a few people – family members and former classmates will be allowed.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has not responded to our enquiries about the number of Batswana who have died outside the country during lockdown and how their families were being assisted.
The questionnaire was sent to the Public Relations Department last month.
