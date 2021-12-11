Boitumelo Foundation brings cheer to the elderly

Christmas came early for senior citizens on Friday as, amid cheer and jubilation, Boitumelo Foundation donated food hampers at Mogoditshane Kgotla to be distributed among elders aged over 60 years in different communities.

Chairman of the Boitumelo Foundation, Ramachandran Ottapathu, expressed his appreciation to the community and stated that the foundation would be helping various villages across the country. “We are here to show our sincere appreciation to the community through giving back with Boitumelo Foundation. This time we want to give lunch to 1,000 people and school stationery for 1,000 children,” he said, much to loud cheers from the elated audience

Giving an overview on behalf of the Boitumelo Foundation, Sarah Mulwa detailed the donation and how it will be distributed. “The foundation is donating food hampers for the household, food hampers for Christmas lunch and school stationery to various villages in the area,” she said adding that the donation project was worth P500,000 due to the hampers and distribution to various villages. “The past two years have been very difficult due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The foundation wanted to ensure that resources reach the smaller villages and settlements outside of Gaborone,” she said.

Kgosi Keabetswe Dihutso hosted the Boitumelo Foundation at the Mogoditshane kgotla and he expressed delight at their thoughtfulness and generosity. “I’m very glad that the Boitumelo Foundation saw it fit to remember the elderly community in Mogoditshane.”

Kgosi Dihutso further clarified that the donation was not for the less privileged but for the elderly community specifically.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Some of the beneficiary villages that were mentioned include Letlhakeng, Kaudwane, Mabutsane, Good Hope, Kgope, Goo-Tau, Goo-Sekgweng, Maunatlala and Mmokolodi.

The chiefs from the villages were in attendance to receive the donations on behalf of their respective communities.