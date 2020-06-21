Boitumelo Foundation reaches out to Ramotswa

Boitumelo Foundation on recently reached out to Ramotswa community with a donation of 250 blankets.

The Foundation, which is the brainchild of Choppies co-founder, Ramachandran Ottapathu, donated the blankets which will be shared among Bamalete Lutheran Hospital, Ramotswa Centre for the Deaf and clinics in Mogobane and Otse.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Ramotswa last Wednesday, Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of Bamalete said the blankets will come in handy in the hospitals as they mostly rely on government with the help other times proving not enough.

Kgosi Seboko said after careful consideration, they chose hospitals as they wanted to help relieve government of the heavy burden.

“What is more worrying is that we are in winter season which is a period of flu and we can also not ignore the fact that we have a pandemic as well, that is why we chose to pass part of the donation to the hospitals,” said Kgosi Seboko.

As a result, 100 blankets were donated to Bamalete Lutheran Hospital.

Furthermore, Kgosi Seboko said they also chose to donate a portion of the blankets to Ramotswa Centre for the Deaf which houses 90 learners.

The remaining 10 blankets were donated to Mogobane and Otse clinics.

Boitumelo Foundation Board of Trustees Chairperson, Matshidiso Masire said the Foundation was formed in order to assist Batswana.

Masire said they had made an assessment on how to assist Balete and the decided to donating blankets.

“At first we had said we would donate 200 blankets, but after we heard the hospital needed 100 blankets, we increased the number to 250,” said Masire.

Beneficiaries of the extra 50 blankets are yet to be identified and Kgosi Seboko said they will be identified within the village and have the blankets handed out to them.