Boko to retain BNF presidency

LEAKED LOBBYLISTS SHOWS BOKO UNOPPOSED

Botswana National Front (BNF) President, Duma Boko is likely to retain his position as party president without a hassle if leaked lobby lists are anything to go by.

The BNF is scheduled to hold its elective congress in July where all central committee positions will be up for grabs.

Boko’s future as both BNF and Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) President seemed uncertain for a while following the coalition’s defeat in the 2019 general elections.

Although the media was awash with reports about certain quarters of the BNF calling for his resignation information coming from within the BNF this week has indicated that Boko is still the preferred candidate for the presidency ahead of everyone else.

The move to retain him will apparently come as a shock to many as some had expected Boko’s Vice President, Prince Dibeela to challenge for the top position.

However, Dibeela’s name is not only missing from the lobby list but he is also not even seeking re-election to the vice presidency.

Three lobby groups have emerged and Marcus Chimbombi has deputized Boko in two groups while Philip Khwae’s name has appeared in the third group as Boko’s deputy.

The BNF masses trust in Noah Salakae looks set to retain his position as party treasurer while Ketlhalefile Motshegwa is also set to remain the Secretary General.

Another notable favourite is Kago Mokotedi who has been earmarked for Publicity Secretary with the incumbent; Justin Hunyepa is to be deployed to Labour.

This week, the party’s SG, Moeti Mohwasa refused to be engaged on who was likely to contest for what position, arguing that all party members should wait for the right time. “It will be against the party rules and regulations if I talk about campaigns now,” Mohwasa said.

“ Boko will not campaign for the position. He will go on a country tour in preparation for the Congress and then let members simply decide on his future at the congress,” said an inside source who went on to explain that Boko was not desperate for a comeback.

Meanwhile, a tight schedule is expected to commence, as the BNF prepares for regional, Youth League and Veterans Association congresses.

The events will kick off on the 21st of March with Dibeela as the guest speaker.

LEAKED LOBBY LISTS

Pres -Duma Boko

VP-Cde CHIMBOMBI

Chair: Cde Lesaso

SG: Cdes Motshegwa

DSG: Cde Puni Sechele

Treasurer: Cde Salakae

Publicity: Cde Mokotedi

Economic affairs: Cde Samson

Organizing: Arafat khan

Health: Cde Segokgo

International affairs: Cde Ramaotwana

Labour: Cde Hunyepa

Political education: Victor Phologolo

LOBBY LIST 2

President Boko

VP-Cde Khwae

Chair: Cde Lesaso

SG: Cdes Motshegwa

DSG: Arafat khan

Treasurer: Cde Salakae

Publicity: Cde Mokotedi

Economic affairs: Cde Samson

Organizing: Cde Makatane

Health: Cde Segokgo

International affairs: Cde Ramaotwana.

Labour: Hunyepa

Political education: Motsamai Motsamai

LOBBY LIST 3

President Boko

VP-Cde CHIMBOMBI

Chair: Cde Dr Molutsi

SG: Cde Salakae/Ramaotwana

DSG: Cde Puni Sechele

Treasurer:Cde Lesaso

Publicity: Cde Mokotedi …