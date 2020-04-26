Bokomo Botswana donates sorghum towards Covid-19 relief efforts

Bokomo Botswana last week lent a helping to Government’s efforts towards mitigating the adverse impacts of the Coronavirus on the nation, by donating P1million worth of Champion Sorghum to the COVID-19 Crisis.

The donation, according to the company, was made to assist in alleviating the poverty burden on the Government in this time of national need.

Speaking on the donation, Bokomo Botswana CEO, Werner de Beer said, “Our nation, as with the rest of the region and globally is being severely impacted by the COVID-19 virus. When our government announced that a relief fund has been established, we began to mobilize our production teams in order to support national efforts. As Bokomo we understand our “bigger picture” role during these abnormal times. We remain fully committed to our contribution towards national food security and take this responsibility very seriously. We have also put measures in place to safeguard the welfare of our team members so that we can have continued production and supply during these unprecedented times. ”

The Champion brand consists of a locally manufactured product range that includes Samp, Maize Rice and the newly released Sorghum offering, named Champion Sorghum.

“These products are not only staples of our local diet, but are part of our heritage. The Champion brand is envisioned to be a mark of pride, particularly at a time when our nation seeks to diversify the economy by growing industries that create jobs”, Bokomo said in a press statement.

Champion Sorghum is produced in Botswana by Bokomo, using the latest milling technology at its manufacturing plant located in Gaborone West.

The sorghum is sourced from The Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB) as part of a long-standing business partnership.

Champion Sorghum is currently being distributed throughout Botswana and is another example of Bokomo Botswana celebrating and promoting traditional Botswana food.

Bokomo CEO, Werner de Beer further expressed gratitude to the Bokomo Botswana team, “I would like to acknowledge and commend the entire Bokomo team for their dedication, diligence and efforts they make on a daily basis to ensure continued 24 hour production in these perilous times. Their efforts have enabled the company to make this donation. We stand united as one with the nation in the fight against the Coronavirus and are also optimistic that together, we shall overcome”.

The P1Million worth of Champion Sorghum is intended to support the Botswana Government with the Covid-19 Feeding Scheme, currently rolling out across the country.



Bokomo says it will continue to regularly engage with the government and support Botswana until the fight against the pandemic has been won.